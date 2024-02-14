Confusing! Kangana Ranaut’s random post about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan leaves netizens wondering

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut is one of the most talented actresses we have in the industry. Her last few releases have failed to make a mark at the box office, but now, in the second half of 2023 the actress is all set to back with a bang. While Professionally she is basking in the glory of her last release Chandramukhi 2. Her last release Tejas didn’t do as good business as expected and she is all set to be seen in Emergency where she will take on the role of former Indian PM Indira Gandhi.

Also Read-Tejas' Starring Kangana Ranaut as an Air Force Pilot to release in Cinemas on October 20th

Kangana hardly ever compliments people in the industry but when she does, it grabs a lot of attention. The actress seems to be smitten by actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and has described her beauty as ‘divine’.

Sharing a still from Aishwarya’s film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and captioned it, “Appreciation post for Aish's divine beauty”

After Kangana’s post, Netizens jumped at the opportunity to speculate what’s going on. Check out their reactions here;

This is not the first time Kangana has complimented Aishwarya’s beauty. Previously she shared a still from Ponniyin Selvan and wrote, “Bollywood lyricists have written enough about sixteen-year-old ages but failed to harness the subtle undercurrent of sensuality, sexuality, and seduction in a woman in her forties/fifties because she is not only beautiful but also smart and experienced... a lethal combination. Two full moons.”

Also Read-Tejas' Starring Kangana Ranaut as an Air Force Pilot to release in Cinemas on October 20th

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-BollywoodLife