Confusion! Deepika Padukone faced accusations of purchasing alcohol during lockdown but the reality was something else, deets inside

MUMBAI: Photos of Deepika Padukone buying alcohol during the lockdown were once circulated and received criticism for not staying without it as Covid-19 was spreading across the globe. However, it turned out to be a case of mistaken identity as the woman in those photos was Rakul Preet Singh and not the Gehraiyaan actress.

Back in 2020, reportedly a video of what people assumed was Deepika walking out of a store in Bandra’s Pali Hill and carrying alcohol was spotted. She received backlash over it, with one Twitter user tweeting, “Socialist Deepika Padukone contributing to the States Treasury in lockdown, I think such people can’t survive without.”

However, it was later revealed that it wasn’t Deepika Padukone after all, instead, people mistook actress Rakul Preet Singh to be her. Later, when the news to clarify the mistake broke out, Singh tweeted, “Oh wow ! I wasn’t aware that medical stores were selling alcohol,” as a sarcastic remark about her buying liquor.

Earlier it was reported that Padukone stays away from alcohol and she isn’t the only Bollywood star who practices this. Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, John Abraham, Shilpa Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, and more are known for not touching liquor. Knowing that she stays away from alcohol made people more curious if it was Deepika Padukone in those photos or not.

Meanwhile, the actress will next be seen with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan. As for Rakul Preet Singh, she is set to appear in Ajay Devgn’s Thank God.

