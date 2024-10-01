Congrats: Rajesh Kumar ecstatic on being a part of Shahid Kapoor - Kriti Sanon starrer film tilted Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya!

(Also Read: Upcoming Mystery! Maddock Films releases trailer of Radhika Madan starrer ‘Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video’ and you don’t want to miss it

It apparently goes by the tagline of an ‘impossible love story’ and will feature Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in titular roles. Other actors in the cast include Dharmendra Deol, Dimple Kapadia, Jyoti Deshpande, Laxman Utekar, Amit Joshi, Sharada Karki, Pooja Prem Jatheja among others.

Rajesh Kumar has taken to social media to announce that this will be his first release with Maddock Films.

Take a look:

A lot of his close industry film friends and actors congratulated him for the same.

Rajesh rose to immense fame with his stint in Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai playing the character of Roshesh. He was loved for his comic humour and his dialect and lingo.

Isn’t it interesting!

How excited are you to watch this film? Let us know in the comment section below!

(Also Read: Exclusive! "Dinu saw something in me that I couldn’t see in myself; I think I owe my career to Dinu", Radhika Madan talks about working with Maddock and her new film Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video!

