Congrats: Rajesh Kumar ecstatic on being a part of Shahid Kapoor - Kriti Sanon starrer film tilted Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya!

Maddock Films Production has been bringing some top notch entertainment projects on the digital medium and the 70 mm as well. Among their other projects, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is one of the shows which has been making quite a buzz recently.

It apparently goes by the tagline of an ‘impossible love story’ and will feature Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in titular roles. Other actors in the cast include Dharmendra Deol, Dimple Kapadia, Jyoti Deshpande, Laxman Utekar, Amit Joshi, Sharada Karki, Pooja Prem Jatheja among others.

The film will soon release this valentines week on February 9, 2024.

Rajesh Kumar has taken to social media to announce that this will be his first release with Maddock Films.

A lot of his close industry film friends and actors congratulated him for the same.

Rajesh rose to immense fame with his stint in Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai playing the character of Roshesh. He was loved for his comic humour and his dialect and lingo.

