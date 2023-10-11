Congratulations! 83 actress Aditi Arya ties the knot with Uday Kotak’s son Jay in Mumbai

In the picture Aditi looks beautiful in a bespoke red lehenga and emerald jewelry while Jay is wearing an off white sherwani with emerald jewelry.
Aditi Arya

MUMBAI : Jay Kotak, son of billionaire Uday Kotak has tied the knot with model and actress Aditi Arya. Jay took to his social media platform X to share pictures from his stunning wedding ceremony that was held at Jio Convention Center in Mumbai.

Also Read-Vidur Anand and Aditi Arya in Vikram Bhatt’s Tantra

Sharing a picture from his wedding he wrote, “07.11.2023 Aditi & Jay”

Check out the post;



Harsh Goenka, Chairperson of the RPG Group wrote, “A lovely couple. Thanks for making us a part of the wonderful ceremonies. Be happy!”

Jay’s post got more than six lakh views and close to 8,000 likes.

Also Read-Did you know director Kabir Khan is related to India's former President?

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar  

Credit-HindustanTimes 


 



