Congratulations! 83 actress Aditi Arya ties the knot with Uday Kotak’s son Jay in Mumbai

MUMBAI : Jay Kotak, son of billionaire Uday Kotak has tied the knot with model and actress Aditi Arya. Jay took to his social media platform X to share pictures from his stunning wedding ceremony that was held at Jio Convention Center in Mumbai.

Sharing a picture from his wedding he wrote, “07.11.2023 Aditi & Jay”

Check out the post;

In the picture Aditi looks beautiful in a bespoke red lehenga and emerald jewelry while Jay is wearing an off white sherwani with emerald jewelry.

Harsh Goenka, Chairperson of the RPG Group wrote, “A lovely couple. Thanks for making us a part of the wonderful ceremonies. Be happy!”

Jay’s post got more than six lakh views and close to 8,000 likes.

