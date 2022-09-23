Congratulations! Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan gets engaged to long-time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan took to Instagram to share that she got engaged to her long-time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, after over two years of dating. Ira Khan attended one of Nupur's cycling events during which he proposed to her.

In the clip, Ira stood in the audience along with other people. Nupur walked towards her, kissed her and went down on his knees. He then asked her, "Will you marry me?" and Ira replied, "Yes." The couple kissed again, amid cheers and claps from the people, after which Nupur walked away.

Sharing the post, they wrote, "Popeye: She said yes (smiling face with hearts and red heart emojis). Ira: Hehe (smiling face, face with hand over mouth emojis) I said yes." Reacting to the post, Rohman Shawl commented, "Congratulations you two @nupur_shikhare @khan.ira." Fatima Sana Shaikh said, "This is the sweetest thing I have ever seen. Uff. @nupur_shikhare so filmy uff." Rhea Chakraborty commented, "Congratulations you guys."

Ira and Nupur have been dating for over two years now as they marked their second anniversary in June this year. They keep sharing glimpses of their life with each other on social media. Recently, Ira posted pictures with Nupur as they spent time together on swings. She wrote, "Find your Popeye."

Credit: Hindustan Times