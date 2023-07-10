Congratulations! Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan soon to marry Nupur Shikhare, Check out the emotional note from Ira Khan

Now, things are finally turning up as they are soon to get married and Ira Khan has shared pictures of her and Nupur on her Instagram profile where she looks very happy with him. Ira Khan has also written a beautiful and emotional note to Nupur in the caption of the post.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 10/21/2023 - 12:42
movie_image: 
Aamir Khan

MUMBAI: Earlier, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan got engaged to the love of her life Nupur Shikhare. The videos and pictures of the happy couple went viral and created quite a stir online. The bride-to-be looked stunning and happy in a gorgeous red gown.

Also read - Ira Khan turns THIS for her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare; read inside 

Ira Khan had shared that even though she and Nupur know which date they will get married on, they are yet to decide the year. While the year was not fixed, it is interesting to know that the date they had fixed was the same date when they had their first kiss.

Now, things are finally turning up as they are soon to get married and Ira Khan has shared pictures of her and Nupur on her Instagram profile where she looks very happy with him. Ira Khan has also written a beautiful and emotional note to Nupur in the caption of the post.

Check out the post below:

Also read - Exciting! Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira to tie the knot with Nupur Shikhare on 3rd January?

As you can see in the caption, Ira Khan says, “I don’t think I tell you enough or am able to express the extent of my love and appreciation for you.

I know you and I both feel it when we cuddle though

You are an integral part and variable of the environment that has helped me grow. I don’t think you’ll ever know the extent of it nor will I be able to articulate it.

And there’s still the whole other side of what you bring to my life that goes beyond, and that is outside of, personal growth. And it’s an equally big and amazing side. The fun, love, companionship, stimulus, awe.. I could go on.

I don’t believe in destiny but now I understand why someone may think destiny exists.

I just wanted to say I love you. And thank you.

And I love you more

P.S. Our relationship in two pictures”

Talking about Nupur, he is a fitness trainer who has trained Bollywood celebs like Sushmita Sen and Aamir Khan. Ira on the other hand made her directorial debut with stage production ‘Euripides' Medea,’ an adaptation of Euripides' Greek tragedy Medea in 2019.

Are you excited for this upcoming wedding? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Ira Khan Aamir Khan. Nupur Shikhare upcoming weddings Bollywood Hindi movies Movie News AAMIR KHAN FANS IRA KHAN FANS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 10/21/2023 - 12:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023: Contestant Kartik Krishnamurthy’s duet performance with Neeti Mohan left everyone emotional!
MUMBAI :After the raging success of its previous season, Zee TV's iconic singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has...
Vanshaj: Finally! Yuvika meets Avni D’Souza face-to-face
MUMBAI :Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Box office! Ganapath takes a decent start, whereas Leo continues to dominate, Here are the collections of the new releases
MUMBAI :It was yet another Friday and we have few more releases this week, well it was one of the best weeks for all...
Pushpa Impossible: Shocking! Deepti gets shocked by a call, Pushpa and the family concerned about Ashwin
MUMBAI :Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Oh No! Veer gets emotional, Alia is hospitalised
MUMBAI :Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Dhruv Tara: Oh No! Threat to Tara’s kid’s life
MUMBAI :Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Recent Stories
Box office
Box office! Ganapath takes a decent start, whereas Leo continues to dominate, Here are the collections of the new releases
Latest Video
Related Stories
Box office
Box office! Ganapath takes a decent start, whereas Leo continues to dominate, Here are the collections of the new releases
Babubhai Latiwala
RIP! Veergati producer Babubhai Latiwala passes away in Mumbai
Shahrukh Khan
Amazing! Shahrukh Khan starrer Dunki’s first poster out, check it out
deols
Wow! Here’s a proof for why we think that this year belongs to the Deol family
Kajol
Shocking! Kajol falls down from the stage during Durga Puja, check on the video
Perl V Puri
Wow! Pearl V Puri grabs attention with his strong debut in Yaariyan 2; can we expect some versatility in his future projects