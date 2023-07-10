Congratulations! Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan soon to marry Nupur Shikhare, Check out the emotional note from Ira Khan

MUMBAI: Earlier, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan got engaged to the love of her life Nupur Shikhare. The videos and pictures of the happy couple went viral and created quite a stir online. The bride-to-be looked stunning and happy in a gorgeous red gown.

Ira Khan had shared that even though she and Nupur know which date they will get married on, they are yet to decide the year. While the year was not fixed, it is interesting to know that the date they had fixed was the same date when they had their first kiss.

Now, things are finally turning up as they are soon to get married and Ira Khan has shared pictures of her and Nupur on her Instagram profile where she looks very happy with him. Ira Khan has also written a beautiful and emotional note to Nupur in the caption of the post.

As you can see in the caption, Ira Khan says, “I don’t think I tell you enough or am able to express the extent of my love and appreciation for you.

I know you and I both feel it when we cuddle though

You are an integral part and variable of the environment that has helped me grow. I don’t think you’ll ever know the extent of it nor will I be able to articulate it.

And there’s still the whole other side of what you bring to my life that goes beyond, and that is outside of, personal growth. And it’s an equally big and amazing side. The fun, love, companionship, stimulus, awe.. I could go on.

I don’t believe in destiny but now I understand why someone may think destiny exists.

I just wanted to say I love you. And thank you.

And I love you more

P.S. Our relationship in two pictures”

Talking about Nupur, he is a fitness trainer who has trained Bollywood celebs like Sushmita Sen and Aamir Khan. Ira on the other hand made her directorial debut with stage production ‘Euripides' Medea,’ an adaptation of Euripides' Greek tragedy Medea in 2019.

