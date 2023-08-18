Congratulations! ABCD 2 famed Lauren Gottlieb gets engaged to longtime boyfriend Tobias Jones, shares cozy engagement pics

Laurent got proposed to by her longtime beau Tobias Jones. The actress/dancer shared her romantic engagement along with her loved up pictures with her beau with some breathtaking pictures.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/28/2023 - 13:18
movie_image: 
famed Lauren Gottlieb

MUMBAI:  Lauren Gottelieb wowed the audience in India when she moved from LA to India to pursue her acting career with her debut film Any Body Can Dance! Post that she impressed the world with her moves in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She also went on to judge the last season. The gorgeous dancer has now entered a new phase of her life.

Also ReadGood News! ABCD actor Lauren Gottlieb officially announces her relationship with boyfriend through her Instagram post, details inside

Laurent got proposed to by her longtime beau Tobias Jones. The actress/dancer shared her romantic engagement along with her loved up pictures with her beau with some breathtaking pictures. She captioned the pictures, “A million times YES  Officially Forever 

Tobias, you are the man of my dreams!! I always knew there was that perfect combination of a man who is super driven, spontaneous, fun, and wild, and equally as loving, kind, caring, and patient. You are all these things and so much more! After that first phone call we had from Los Angeles to London I just knew we were supposed to be in each other's lives. For that year and a half we built the best foundation of love and respect. I feel so blessed our paths finally crossed so we could fall in love! Thank you for bringing so much love, joy, and pure happiness in my entire life. I’m the luckiest girl in the world to be your fiancé. The good part has only just begun!!

Lauren, you are the most beautiful person inside and out and I am truly blessed that I get to spend the rest of my life with you. Since being together I can’t imagine life without you and can’t wait to continue making memories & experiencing the world together. I knew the perfect woman was out there and I am forever grateful to have found my soulmate.”

Check them out here;

 

 

Laurent looks gorgeous in an orange mini dress while Tobias is seen wearing a black shirt and black denims. 

Also ReadMuskan Bamne aka Anupamaa’s Pakhi to find TRUE LOVE in 2023? Details inside

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-Latestly 

Lauren Gottlieb ABCD ABCD 2 Welcome To Karachi Ambarsariya Movie News dancer choreographer Tobias Jones TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/28/2023 - 13:18

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
"Splitsvilla's Tempting Offer to Firoza Khan: Is she taking the Plunge into Reality TV Glam?"
MUMBAI: In a striking turn of events, Firoza Khan, affectionately known as Khanzaadi, has been offered a coveted spot...
Exclusive! Guns and Gulaabs actress Pooja Gor roped in for ott show Flight into Fear
MUMBAI:   Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of movies, OTT and television...
WOAH! Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s Isabelle Kaif spotted together; netizens say, “Hum Aapke Hain Koun 2.0”
MUMBAI:   Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in 2021. The two actors have been giving their fans a lot of...
Kya Baat Hai! Twitter fans go into a frenzy as Abhishek Malhan AKA Fukra Insaan chooses AbhiSa over AbhiYa!
MUMBAI:   Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan who is a very popular internet personality was the first runner-up of Bigg...
Shocking! “Her fashion game is getting worse day by day” netizens reacts of the new photoshoot of actress Avneet Kaur
MUMBAI:   Actress Avneet Kaur has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with her pictures and posts,...
OMG! Is Sumbul's chemistry with THIS co-star better than her chemistry with Fahmaan Khan? This is what fans had to say!
MUMBAI:   Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television, who rose to fame with her performance as...
Recent Stories
Sunny Kaushal
WOAH! Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s Isabelle Kaif spotted together; netizens say, “Hum Aapke Hain Koun 2.0”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sunny Kaushal
WOAH! Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s Isabelle Kaif spotted together; netizens say, “Hum Aapke Hain Koun 2.0”
Avneet Kaur
Shocking! “Her fashion game is getting worse day by day” netizens reacts of the new photoshoot of actress Avneet Kaur
Arleen Sorkin
RIP! Arleen Sorkin, who brought DC Comics’ Harley Quinn to life in animated series, passes away at 67
Ayushmann Khurrana
WOW! Dream Girl 2, Gadar 2 box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer shows a great jump over the weekend, Sunny Deol's film continues its dream run
PALAK TIWARI
Trolled! “Is the definition of beauty wearing short clothes?” netizens troll actress Palak Tiwari
Armaan Malik
Congratulations! Ace movie singer Armaan Malik gets engaged to long term girlfriend Aashna Shroff