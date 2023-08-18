Congratulations! ABCD 2 famed Lauren Gottlieb gets engaged to longtime boyfriend Tobias Jones, shares cozy engagement pics

MUMBAI: Lauren Gottelieb wowed the audience in India when she moved from LA to India to pursue her acting career with her debut film Any Body Can Dance! Post that she impressed the world with her moves in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She also went on to judge the last season. The gorgeous dancer has now entered a new phase of her life.

Also ReadGood News! ABCD actor Lauren Gottlieb officially announces her relationship with boyfriend through her Instagram post, details inside

Laurent got proposed to by her longtime beau Tobias Jones. The actress/dancer shared her romantic engagement along with her loved up pictures with her beau with some breathtaking pictures. She captioned the pictures, “A million times YES Officially Forever

Tobias, you are the man of my dreams!! I always knew there was that perfect combination of a man who is super driven, spontaneous, fun, and wild, and equally as loving, kind, caring, and patient. You are all these things and so much more! After that first phone call we had from Los Angeles to London I just knew we were supposed to be in each other's lives. For that year and a half we built the best foundation of love and respect. I feel so blessed our paths finally crossed so we could fall in love! Thank you for bringing so much love, joy, and pure happiness in my entire life. I’m the luckiest girl in the world to be your fiancé. The good part has only just begun!!

Lauren, you are the most beautiful person inside and out and I am truly blessed that I get to spend the rest of my life with you. Since being together I can’t imagine life without you and can’t wait to continue making memories & experiencing the world together. I knew the perfect woman was out there and I am forever grateful to have found my soulmate.”

Check them out here;

Laurent looks gorgeous in an orange mini dress while Tobias is seen wearing a black shirt and black denims.

Also ReadMuskan Bamne aka Anupamaa’s Pakhi to find TRUE LOVE in 2023? Details inside

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-Latestly