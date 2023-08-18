Congratulations! Ace movie singer Armaan Malik gets engaged to long term girlfriend Aashna Shroff

Armaan took to his social media account and announced that he has been engaged to his long term girlfriend Aashna Shroff and he captioned it saying that their forever journey has begun.
Armaan Malik

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik is a renowned Hindi movie singer and he has a massive fan following.

His every song is a chartbuster and is a huge success and the audience love his songs.

In 2006, he took part in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs but was eliminated after finishing in 8th position . He is the brother of music composer Amaal Mallik.

He has his own record label called Always Music Global in partnership with Warner Music India.

His hit songs include Bum Bum Bole, Slumdog Millionaire, Naina, Main Hoon Hero Tera, Wajah Tum Ho" etc.

He is quite active on social media and keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts and what he is up too.

Now the singer took on to Social media and announced that he has been engaged to influencer Aashna Shroff.

(ALSO READ: Armaan Malik: Artistes shouldn't lose their art while looking for numbers)

He shared the photo where he proposed to her and captioned it saying " And our forever has only just begun"

Aashma also took on to her social media account and shared few photos and captioned it saying " Your leap of faith made me put all my faith in you"

Well, no doubt with this news Armaan has broken many hearts, but we are sure everyone is happy for him.

TellyChakkar, congratulates Armaan and Aashna on their engagement.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ:Armaan Malik: Artistes shouldn't lose their art while looking for numbers

