Congratulations! Actress Ileana D'cruz is blessed with a baby boy!

MUMBAI: Ileana D’Cruz surprised one and all recently when she announced that she is expecting her first child. The actress posted on Instagram, “Coming soon Can’t wait to meet you my little darling.” A lot of celebs like Nargis Fakhri, Mini Mathur, Shibani Akhtar, and more have congratulated her in the comments.

Well, the actress posted a picture today, revealing the adorable face of her baby boy. Yes, you heard right! Congratulations are in order as Ileana D'cruz is blessed with a baby boy.

Also read - Shocking! Ileana D'cruz reveals she had suicidal but not because of her body-image issues

It is yet not clear who the father of the baby is, but Ileana’s fans are over the moon with the good news of her being pregnant. Previously, there were rumors that Ileana was dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel.

On the work front, Ileana was last seen in the film The Big Bull alongside Abishek Bachchan in 2021, where she played a journalist. She hasn’t announced any new projects thereafter.

We wish Ileana a blissful parenthood!

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read - Wow! Ileana D'Cruz shares stunning glimpses of her beach babymoon, check it out

