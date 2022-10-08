Congratulations! Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain fame Anshuman Jha is all set to walk the aisle with his ladylove Sierra Winters

Lakadbaggha actor Anshuman Jha and his ladylove Sierra Winters who is training for the 'Iron Man' will tie the knot in October this year

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/10/2022 - 15:35
movie_image: 
Congratulations! Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain fame Anshuman Jha is all set to walk the aisle with his ladylove Sierra Winters

MUMBAI: After getting engaged in 2020 and waiting for the pandemic to pass, Lakadbaggha actor Anshuman Jha and his ladylove Sierra Winters will tie the knot in October this year.

While Sierra shifted to India last year itself, the couple has been waiting for VISA restrictions to ease off so that both the families can be present at the ceremonies. The American leg of the wedding shall happen in October this year followed by the Indian ceremony in March next year.

Also Read:

EXCLUSIVE! Jiya Solanki bags Bodhi Tree Multimedia's upcoming show on Zee TV

In a year where many leading men from the industry have gotten hitched, this is another addition to the list albeit an exciting cross cultural one. Jha is getting ready for the release of his action film 'Lakadbaggha' while Sierra is training for the 'Iron Man' in Israel this November.

He shared, "I feel like she is my mom's blessing to me. We are excited to have our first ceremony is America, followed by the Indian leg - Sierra always wanted to have an Indian ceremony and Ma would have wanted that too. It will be a private affair at both the places because that's what we both believe in."

Also Read:

Exclusive! Ankita Singh Bamb enters Colors’ Parineetii; replaces Coral Bhamra in the show

Jha will be starting shoot for Harish Vyas's third film 'Hari-Om' (Their third collaboration together 'Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain' and 'Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele') in September before he takes off for a month.

Credit: The Free Press Journal

Bollywood movies Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain Abshuman Jha Sierra Winters Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele Wedding Blossoms Hair Om Harish Vyas TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/10/2022 - 15:35

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
WOW! Banni prepares a feast for her 'PEHLI RASOI' in Star Plus' Banni Chow Home Delivery; here's the glimpse
MUMBAI: Star Plus recently rolled out a new show titled Banni Chow Home Delivery.The show stars Pravisht Mishra and...
Imlie: Upcoming Twist! Cheeni’s mission to reunite Imlie and Aryan, Cheeni leaves with Aryan
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. The audience is in love with the chemistry...
Naagin 6: Exclusive! After Farishta, Suhasini comes to rescue Pratha aka Kiara and helps her this way `
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the...
Shocking! Anjali Arora gets brutally trolled as she gets spotted at the airport; netizens say, “The media should know who to click and who not to and these days she looks like a Kachha Badam”
MUMBAI :Anjali Arora rose to fame with her stint in Lock Upp Season 1, and she was considered one of the strongest...
OMG! Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s shocking reaction after being trolled for addressing Forrest Gump, a classist film
MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan's upcoming movie, Laal Singh Chaddha, is all set to release on August 11. Laal...
Congratulations! Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain fame Anshuman Jha is all set to walk the aisle with his ladylove Sierra Winters
MUMBAI: After getting engaged in 2020 and waiting for the pandemic to pass, Lakadbaggha actor Anshuman Jha and his...
Recent Stories
OMG! Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s shocking reaction after being trolled for addressing Forrest Gump, a classist film
OMG! Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s shocking reaction after being trolled for addressing Forrest Gump, a classist film
Latest Video