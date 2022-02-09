Congratulations! Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli buy a plush farmhouse at a whopping amount of Rs 19 crores in Alibag

Anushka Sharma is going to make her comeback on the big screen with sports drama Chakda Express



MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli acquired a plush farmhouse on 8 acres of land near Zirad, a village in Alibag. The couple have spent almost 19 crores 24 lakh and 50 thousand rupees according to the space. A deposit of 1 crore and 15 lakhs has been made to the government treasury already.

Six months ago, Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma visited Zirad and inspected the place. Due to the busy schedule of cricket, Virat Kohli could not come to Alibaug and lock the venue.

Almost 8 acres of land purchase and sale documents were registered with the Associate Sub Registrar Ashwini Bhagat at Alibaug. The total cost of this land is 19 crore 24 lakh 50 thousand rupees and for the same, the family deposited stamp duty of 3 lakh 35 thousand rupees.

After Ravi Shastri and Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli will also become Alibagkar with this house. Along with businessmen, film actors and cricketers, the scenic surroundings of Alibaug are also enamoured. Ravi Shastri built a house in Alibaug ten years ago, while Rohit Sharma's 3-acre farmhouse in Mhatroli-Saral area is under construction, informed Amit Naik, the builder of this farmhouse.



Latest Video