Congratulations! Arjun Kanungo ties the knot with Carla Dennis; the couple exudes happiness in These pictures:

MUMBAI: Also read: Ajooni: Upcoming Twist! Ajooni reveals her motive to marry Rajveer

The couple got married in a dreamy, intimate affair and comprised close friends and family. The wedding pictures and videos have been making rounds on the internet and the couple looked very happy as they tied the knot today.

Arjun looked dapper in a white Sherwani and Carla looked the perfect bride in a gorgeous, red bridal lehenga. The couple was all smiles as they took the pheras and got bound to each other. The couple’s mehendi and sangeet pictures also flooded the internet earlier.

The couple was super content with their alliance and will soon host a get-together party for the people from the film industry. According to the buzz, the event could take place at Karan Johar’s plush joint in SoBo.

According to reports, the party will be a star-studded affair and many celebrities could be seen congratulating the happy couple. The lovely couple dated for seven years. They both looked absolutely in love in the pictures from their wedding.

Also read: Jennifer Lopez's first husband says marriage with Ben Affleck won't last

Credits: Times of India