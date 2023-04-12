Congratulations! Bengali actress Sandipta Sen gets engaged to Soumya Mukherjee, gives a glimpse of her diamond engagement ring, check it out

MUMBAI : Popular Bengali actress Sandipta Sen has been part of many interesting projects. She began her acting career with the TV show Durga. While she is in a great place professionally, personally she is over the moon as she recently got engaged with Soumya Mukherjee.

Also Read-Wow! After the success of K.G.F: Chapter 2, actor Yash to make a major announcement

Glimpses of her dreamy engagement ceremony have now gone viral. On 3rd December, Sandipta shared some glimpses of her engagement ceremony on her social media page and wrote, “Enagaged”

Check out the post here;

While Sandipta looks stunning in a floral light pink lehenga and Soumya looked handsome in a embroidered off white sherwani complementing the bride.

Sandipta has been part of shows like Astey Ladies, Bodhon, Noshtoneer, Tumi Asbe Bole, Tapur Tupur, Shikarpur, Pratidaan, and many more. Soumya on the other hand is CEO of Hoichoi, an online video streaming platform.

Also Read-Woah! Avika Gor reveals about marrying 20 times on-screen, talks about her upcoming web series Vadhuvu

We wish Soumya and Sandipta a heartiest congratulations.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit- BollywoodShaadis