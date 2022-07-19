Congratulations! Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill bags the role in Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea Kapoor’s upcoming film

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Now, according to the latest reports, the singer-actress has also signed Rhea Kapoor’s next, which will be helmed by her husband Karan Boolani. The film, which also features Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pedenekar, is reportedly a modern take on relationships.

“Like Rhea’s previous film Veere Di Wedding (2018), her upcoming movie is also a women-oriented subject. Shehnaaz is the latest to join the cast of the film, which is slated to go on floors by the end of this month. This film will see Shehnaaz in a different avatar,” a close source was quoted saying.

Shehnaaz Gill got her first big break with Honsla Rakh, which starred her alongside Diljit Dosanjh. The film was released last year. Talking about Salman’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, the actress will be seen sharing screen space with the likes of Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam. KEKD is directed by Farhad Samji.

Recently, the actress made her ramp debut in the first edition of Ahmedabad Times Fashion Week. She walked for Delhi-based designer Samant Chauhan, who presented the grand finale show. Shehnaaz left the onlookers spellbound as she turned bride for the designer and wore a red lehenga.

