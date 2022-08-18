Congratulations! Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja welcome home a new member

MUMBAI :Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja are all set to embrace parenthood soon. They announced their pregnancy in March this year and ever since, they've been quite the center of attention and rightly so. While they have been sending all the love to each other and fans too, Sonam and Anand have another reason to celebrate.

A video of Sonam as well as Anand checking out their new luxury car has been doing rounds on social media and it has obviously got our attention.

The car reportedly costs Rs 1.5 plus crore! Sonam was papped along with husband Anand and the former was glowing. She wore a black loose fitted dress and even in such a simple attire, she looked as lovely as ever. Anand, on the other hand, opted for casuals as the two were seen checking their car out.

Recently, both Sonam and Anand celebrated their birthdays and well, they also penned heartfelt notes for each other on the occasion of the same, writing the kindest and sweetest of things for each other.

Since Sonam is nearing her pregnancy, there have been multiple reports about the baby's arrival and the arrangements that have been made for the same. However, there's no confirmation on anything just yet and for now, their fans and well fishers are all awaiting the good news and for the big day to arrive.

Credit: Times Now

