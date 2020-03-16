Congratulations! THIS Bollywood filmmaker exchanged wedding vows with his ladylove Safeena Husain

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Hansal Mehta announced his marriage with partner Safeena Husain on his social media account.

The 'Scam 1992' director took to Instagram and wrote, “So after 17 years, two children, watching our sons growing up and chasing our respective dreams we decided to get hitched. As always in life this was also impromptu and unplanned. Our vows however were truthful and but for this little ceremony they would never have been said. Ultimately love prevails over all else. And it has…”

Safeena is the daughter of late actor Yusuf Hussain, who has worked in films like 'Krrish 3', 'OMG – Oh My God!', 'Dil Chahta Hai', 'Dhoom 2', and 'Raees'. Hansal and Safeena are parents to two daughters—Kimaya and Rehana.

Hansal was married to Sunita in his 20s, with whom he has two sons—Jay and Pallava. However, the couple parted ways and got divorced.

Hansal Mehta, who delivered the critically-acclaimed first part 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' is back with 'Scam 2003: The Telgi Story'. Theatre actor Gagan Dev Riar has been roped in to play the lead role. Mehta will serve as the showrunner and direct alongside Tushar Hiranandani.

The new season will chronicle the life of Telgi, a fruit-seller born in Khanapur in Karnataka, and his journey to becoming the mastermind behind one of the most ingenious scams in India.

Credit: The Free Press Journal