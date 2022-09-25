Congratulations! Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is now the owner of a new flat in Parthenon, details inside

Amitabh Bachchan who continues to stay in his Juhu bungalows- Jalsa and Pratiksha, has acquired a new flat spread over 12000 square feet area in Parthenon at Mumbai’s Four Bungalow area

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/25/2022 - 10:15
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan who was last seen in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra acquired a new flat stretching to nearly 12000 sq feet on the 31st floor of Parthenon located in Mumbai's Four Bungalow area. But surprisingly, Bachchan won't be turning the swanky new place into an abode. "It has been bought for investment," says a source.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan continues to stay in his Juhu bungalows- Jalsa and Pratiksha, more so in Jalsa like he currently does. Pratiksha of course is a landmark and shall remain so.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan calls working with Ektaa R Kapoor an honour at Goodbye trailer launch event

A little earlier that Amitabh Bachchan returned to the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati after being tested negative for Covid 19.

Meanwhile during the trailer launch event of Goodbye, the legendary actor was seen praising Ektaa Kapoor. Ektaa and Amitabh Bachchan have known each other since the beginning of her childhood. The producer was close friends with Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan and used to attend every birthday party at Amitabh Bachchan’s house.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan back on sets of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'

On the acting front, Amitabh was last seen in 'Brahmastra', which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He will be next seen in 'Uunchaai', 'Good Bye' and 'Project K' starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

Credit: ETimes

