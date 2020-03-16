Congratulations! ‘Dasvi’ director Dinesh Vijan’s sister Pooja Vijan to marry her beau next week in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Dasvi director Dinesh Vijan’s sister Pooja Vijan, is tying the knot with her beau Manjot, next week in Mumbai. Preparations for the big day began a few weeks ago.

The wedding rituals will include mehndi, an elaborate sangeet, a ritual-led, traditional wedding and a grand reception at Taj Mahal Hotel, Colaba. The wedding functions will be completed over three days, starting Thursday next week. The celebrations will wind up on Saturday night with a reception/bash.

The guestlist is expected to include Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Banerjee, Amar Kaushik, Laxman Utekar, Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana among several others from the film industry.

The couple, that has stayed lowkey all along, has known each other through common friends for a considerable amount of time. Manjot and Pooja became really close over the last few months. Friendship turned into romance, and is culminating with their marriage next week. Dinesh has been looking into every minute detail to ensure his sister gets the grand wedding of her dreams.

Dinesh Vijan is well-known for films like Stree, Hindi Medium and Angrezi Medium, Dasvi and the upcoming Bhediya and Vicky Kaushal-Sara Khan starrer.

