Congratulations! Deepika Padukone’s ex-BF Siddharth Mallya gets engaged to long time GF Jasmine at a Halloween party, check out her gorgeous ring

Siddharth Mallya shared some cute pictures of the halloween party where he is dressed in an orange hoodie while Jasmine is wearing a purple robe.
Deepika Padukone

MUMBAI : Popular Hindi Film actress once dated businessman Vjay Mallya’s son Siddharth Mallya. Both have moved on since then as Deepika has married Ranveer Singh and Siddharth who was dating Jasmine for a while, has now proposed to her during a halloween party and the duo are now engaged.

Siddharth Mallya shared some cute pictures of the halloween party where he is dressed in an orange hoodie while Jasmine is wearing a purple robe. Sharing their sweet engagement pictures on Instagram, Siddharth captioned it, “Well I guess you’re stuck with me now foreverrrr. I love u my juppet @jassofiaa (thank u for saying yes to this pumpkin)”

Check out his post here;

Jasmine too posted some pics flaunting her diamond ring. She captioned the post as, “forever & ever”

Check out the post here;

Jasmine and Siddharth Mallya seem to have been dating for a while now and look like a couple totally in love. Check out some of their other adorable posts together;

Previously when Deepika Padukone shared her wedding invite on the internet, she got many congratulatory messages but what really caught everyone’s attention was Siddharth’s reaction. The latter sent a kissing emoji. Check it out here;

Speaking of her break up with Siddharth, Deepika once told a news portal, “I tried hard to make the relationship work but his behavior in recent times has been disgusting. The last time we met on a dinner date, he asked me to pay the bill. That was so embarrassing for me.”

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-BollywoodShaadis
 

