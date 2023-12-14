Congratulations! Emraan Hashmi has the sweetest message for his wife Parveen Shahani as the couple celebrates their 17th wedding anniversary, deets inside

Emraan Hashmi has posted a really interesting and cute post for his wife Parveen as the couple is celebrating 20 years of togetherness and 17 years of wedded bliss
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 12/14/2023 - 15:11
movie_image: 
Emraan Hashmi

MUMBAI: Emraan Hashmi is one actor who is known for his charm and sensual scenes in films. He has grabbed a lot of fame and recognition with films like Murder, The Dirty Picture, Jannat, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Zeher and many more. Recently, the actor was seen in a never seen before avatar in the YRF film Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Also read - Vacay Goals! Taapsee Pannu is having her ‘favourite type of holiday’ in Maldives, check out the cool pictures

Emraan Hashmi’s love story began when he was in High school as that’s when he met the love of his life, Parveen Shahani. At the time when, Emraan was trying to make his mark in the Hindi film industry, he was dating Parveen and wanted to take his relationship to the next level.

Emraan gained immense recognition from the movie Murder and also got a tag of ‘Serial kisser’ by audience. The movie also helped Emraan to make his relationship as he got enough financial stability to marry Parveen.

Emraan married Parveen in an intimate nikaah on 14th December 2006 where only close friends and family were in attendance including the Bhatts. As a matter of fact, there is not a single picture of the actor’s wedding available.

Now as we are talking about Emraan Hashmi’s real life love story, the actor has posted a really interesting and cute post for his wife Parveen as the couple is celebrating their 20 years of togetherness and 17 years of wedding anniversary, as per Emraan Hashmi.

Check out the post below:

The note is really sweet and cute and we can see the chemistry between Emraan and Parveen in their pictures.

Also read - Nostalgia! Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham completes 22 years, THIS is how Kajol expresses her feelings

Are you a fan of Emraan Hashmi? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Emraan Hashmi Parveen Shahani Mahesh Bhatt murder Footpath Emraan Hashmi songs Tigers Tiger 3 The Dirty Picture Jannat Aashiq Banaya Aapne Zeher Hindi movies Movie News Bollywood jhalak dhikla ja HIMESH RESHAMIYA TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 12/14/2023 - 15:11

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Aanchal Munjal talks about what keeps her going, “I will keep working till my last breath.”
MUMBAI: Be it in the Hindi movie industry or South movie industry, there are actresses who are known for their looks...
Must Read! Tripti Dimri opens up about being approached for the character of Zoya for Animal, “I was excited from day one for this project.”
MUMBAI: Animal, the movie that stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol in the leading role...
Exclusive: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Shalini Singh in Undekhi season 3; will premiere in March 2024!
MUMBAI : It’s raining news on TellyChakkar!We have been at the forefront when it comes to delivering exclusive news and...
BARC Ratings! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sees a jump in TRPs enters top three shows; Teri Meri Doriyaann sees a huge dip in TRP ratings, Bigg Boss out of top ten shows; GHKKPM tops the list followed by Imlie, TMKOC, Anupama and Shiv Shakti
MUMBAI : The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which...
Anupamaa : OMG! Anupama become waitress in the USA; Anuj orders meal from her restaurant unaware of her presence
MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most loved shows on television and these days the track is quite interesting.Anupamaa is...
What! Kirron Kher allegedly threatened a Chandigarh businessman, HC grants him police protection
MUMBAI : Actress/politician who has been part of many blockbuster Bollywood films like Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Devdas,...
Recent Stories
Aanchal
Exclusive! Aanchal Munjal talks about what keeps her going, “I will keep working till my last breath.”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aanchal
Exclusive! Aanchal Munjal talks about what keeps her going, “I will keep working till my last breath.”
Tripti
Must Read! Tripti Dimri opens up about being approached for the character of Zoya for Animal, “I was excited from day one for this project.”
Kirron Kher
What! Kirron Kher allegedly threatened a Chandigarh businessman, HC grants him police protection
Bobby
What! Bobby Deol reveals he was supposed to kiss Ranbir Kapoor before killing him in Animal climax, “might come on…”
Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham
What! Kajol reveals why Karan Johar fainted on sets of their film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham
Preity Zinta
Surprising! Preity Zinta clarified Pritam Singh isn’t her real name, Blames THIS actor for the confusion