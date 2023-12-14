Congratulations! Emraan Hashmi the sweetest message for his wife Parveen Shahani as the couple celebrates their 17th wedding anniversary, deets inside

MUMBAI: Emraan Hashmi is one actor who is known for his charm and sensual scenes in films. He has grabbed a lot of fame and recognition with films like Murder, The Dirty Picture, Jannat, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Zeher and many more. Recently, the actor was seen in a never seen before avatar in the YRF film Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Emraan Hashmi’s love story began when he was in High school as that’s when he met the love of his life, Parveen Shahani. At the time when, Emraan was trying to make his mark in the Hindi film industry, he was dating Parveen and wanted to take his relationship to the next level.

Emraan gained immense recognition from the movie Murder and also got a tag of ‘Serial kisser’ by audience. The movie also helped Emraan to make his relationship as he got enough financial stability to marry Parveen.

Emraan married Parveen in an intimate nikaah on 14th December 2006 where only close friends and family were in attendance including the Bhatts. As a matter of fact, there is not a single picture of the actor’s wedding available.

Now as we are talking about Emraan Hashmi’s real life love story, the actor has posted a really interesting and cute post for his wife Parveen as the couple is celebrating their 20 years of togetherness and 17 years of wedding anniversary, as per Emraan Hashmi.

Check out the post below:

The note is really sweet and cute and we can see the chemistry between Emraan and Parveen in their pictures.

