Congratulations! Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar look stunning in THIS first picture from their wedding

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar is all set to get married for the second time. The actor will be tying the knot with his longtime girlfriend Shibani Dandekar at his Kandala farmhouse. Many Bollywood celebrities will be attending the wedding ceremony. A few of the guests who have already arrived at the venue are Hrithik Roshan along with his family, Rhea Chakraborthy, Saqib Saleem, and others.

The wedding ceremony of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar has already begun. And we got the first-ever picture from their big day. In the picture, Farhan Akhtar is seen wearing a black three-piece blazer whereas Shibani is seen wearing a beautiful red wedding gown. The newlywed couple was seen all smiles as they stand on the stage. A person was also seen on the stage who reads sometimes about the couple while looking at his mobile phone.

Check out the picture here:

Earlier we have reported that Anushka Dandekar and Rhea Chakraborthy have already arrived at the wedding. Rhea will also be performing special dance performances for her best friend Shibani Dandekar. Now we hear, Hrithik Roshan along with his family, Saqib Saleem, Satish Kaushik, Shankar Mahadevan, and Amrita Arora have arrived at the wedding venue in Kandala.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar will be directing her next film Jee Le Zaraa. The film will star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The film will be produced under the banner Excel Entertainment production house and it is written by Zoya Akhtar. The film has been much awaited by the audience from the time it was announced by the makers.

