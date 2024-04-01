Congratulations! Fashion Influencer Karnika Budhiraja got married to Jasahn Ghuman, Radiates elegance in an ivory lehenga adorned with silver kaleeras

However following an unpleasant marriage to Mohit Kathuria, with whom she had founded FitLook magazine, she quit the sphere of influence. Karnika never gave up, though, and in Jasahn Ghuman she eventually found her Mr. Right. January 3, 2024, saw the couple tie the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 01/04/2024 - 13:59
movie_image: 
Karnika Budhiraja

MUMBAI: One time, Karnika Budhiraja was regarded as the OG fashion influencer. However following an unpleasant marriage to Mohit Kathuria, with whom she had founded FitLook magazine, she quit the sphere of influence. Karnika never gave up, though, and in Jasahn Ghuman she eventually found her Mr. Right. January 3, 2024, saw the couple tie the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony.

(Also read: Unveiling the Wonders of Indian Cinema such as Bollywood, Kollywood, Tollywood

Following the Anand Karaj ceremony, Karnika shared an array of her lavish wedding photos. Karnika looked stunning in an ivory lehenga with two dupattas for the festivities. She covered her head with a pinned dupatta to give an accent of peach hue. With a large neckpiece, matching earrings, and a mang teeka, Karnika accessorised her lehenga.

Karnika went on a bachelorette trip with her buddies in April 2023 and made sure to party hard before saying "I do." The stunning diva went on a bachelorette trip to Sydney. Karnika was seen boarding an aircraft in the first picture. She was wearing pants and a white crop top. She wore a pearl headband and looked stunning.

Karnika also uploaded a picture from her trip's first day. In a white dress and matching white boots, she looked lovely. Her look was enhanced by subtle makeup, a bridesmaid hairband, and unusual white glasses. Karnika looked stunning in a white dress with a wedding print in another picture.

Karnika and her ex-husband Mohit started the fashion magazine FitLook. However, when things went horribly wrong, she quit the position she held. Karnika disclosed that she broke her parents' wishes for not marrying Mohit, who had a history of physically abusing and beating her. Following the bitter divorce, Karnika relocated and continued her education.

(Also read:Wow! Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav has a special message for Salman Khan as fans gather outside the superstar's house

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis

 

Karnika Budhiraja OG fashion influencer Mohit Kathuria FitLook magazine Mr. Right Jasahn Ghuman Anand Karaj ceremony Movie News TV News influencer social media TV actors Bollywood actors Spoiler Alert OTT Digital News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 01/04/2024 - 13:59

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Kya Baat Hai! Katha Ankahee’s Aditi Dev Sharma expresses gratitude for her show, check it out
MUMBAI: Aditi Dev Sharma is a talented actress and has been entertaining the audience with projects like Ladies V/S...
Congratulations! Fashion Influencer Karnika Budhiraja got married to Jasahn Ghuman, Radiates elegance in an ivory lehenga adorned with silver kaleeras
MUMBAI: One time, Karnika Budhiraja was regarded as the OG fashion influencer. However following an unpleasant marriage...
Jhanak: What! Bipasha will suspect Anirudh as he is the only one aware of Jhanak’s husband
MUMBAI: Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Barsatein: Really! Jai, Aaradhna and Reyansh have a face off
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's "Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka" is a captivating romantic drama that revolves...
Anupamaa: Shocking! Kavya labels Vanraj as a villain, Kicks Titu out of the Shah house
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Shocking! Black Panther actress Carrie Bernans brutally injured in a hit-and-run case in New York, mom shares shocking pictures from the hospital
MUMBAI: Popular Hollywood actress and stunt performer Carrie Bernans was brutally injured in a hit and run accident in...
Recent Stories
Karnika Budhiraja
Congratulations! Fashion Influencer Karnika Budhiraja got married to Jasahn Ghuman, Radiates elegance in an ivory lehenga adorned with silver kaleeras
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aamir Khan
Splendid! Aamir Khan and Junaid Khan shine together, Gracing the limelight as a lovely father-son duo at Ira Khan's wedding
Nupur Shikhare
Trolled! “shadi krne ka tareeka thoda kazual h” – Netizens say this as they express their dislike towards Nupur Shikhare’s clothes as he gets married to Ira Khan
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare
Stunning! Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's captivating wedding photos released, Creates a buzz on the internet
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh
Kya baat Hai! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh eagerly anticipate parenthood; Desire to instill THESE eternal values in kids
Usha
Must read! Usha Uthup's shares her favourite memory with Panchamda, read more
Ira
Wow! Check out the net worth of the newly wedded couple, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare