Congratulations! Fashion Influencer Karnika Budhiraja got married to Jasahn Ghuman, Radiates elegance in an ivory lehenga adorned with silver kaleeras

MUMBAI: One time, Karnika Budhiraja was regarded as the OG fashion influencer. However following an unpleasant marriage to Mohit Kathuria, with whom she had founded FitLook magazine, she quit the sphere of influence. Karnika never gave up, though, and in Jasahn Ghuman she eventually found her Mr. Right. January 3, 2024, saw the couple tie the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony.

Following the Anand Karaj ceremony, Karnika shared an array of her lavish wedding photos. Karnika looked stunning in an ivory lehenga with two dupattas for the festivities. She covered her head with a pinned dupatta to give an accent of peach hue. With a large neckpiece, matching earrings, and a mang teeka, Karnika accessorised her lehenga.

Karnika went on a bachelorette trip with her buddies in April 2023 and made sure to party hard before saying "I do." The stunning diva went on a bachelorette trip to Sydney. Karnika was seen boarding an aircraft in the first picture. She was wearing pants and a white crop top. She wore a pearl headband and looked stunning.

Karnika also uploaded a picture from her trip's first day. In a white dress and matching white boots, she looked lovely. Her look was enhanced by subtle makeup, a bridesmaid hairband, and unusual white glasses. Karnika looked stunning in a white dress with a wedding print in another picture.

Karnika and her ex-husband Mohit started the fashion magazine FitLook. However, when things went horribly wrong, she quit the position she held. Karnika disclosed that she broke her parents' wishes for not marrying Mohit, who had a history of physically abusing and beating her. Following the bitter divorce, Karnika relocated and continued her education.

