Congratulations! Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar welcomes a cute daughter with wife Alicia, Scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: Noted filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar who is recognized for his films like Gunday, Sultan, and Tiger Zinda Hai, announced the arrival of his first child with wife Alicia early today on social media. The couple welcomed a baby girl earlier today and the filmmaker took to social media to pen a note and has also announced the name of his daughter to be Alija Zehra Zafar.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh on 'Jogi': Important that a story is said in a credible yet sensitive manner

Taking to Instagram, Ali Abbas Zafar “Now after almost 2 years we are thankful to Almighty Allah for blessing us with the most beautiful gift of our life. She came into our life on 24th September at midnight 12.25. Please welcome our bundle of Joy - Alija Zehra Zafar Ali Alicia Alija #Aliverse.”

Ali Abbas Zafar and Alicia got married in January 2021 in an intimate and private ceremony. The filmmaker had announced about them taking the plunge on Instagram, followed by which, he also shared a series of photos from their small wedding ceremony.

Also Read: Revealed! Aarya fame Ankur Bhatia bags negative role in Ali Abbas Zafar’s project that features Shahid Kapoor

On the work front, Ali Abbas Zafar recently directed the film starring Diljit Dosanjh and Amyra Dastur which is set against the backdrop of the 1984 Sikh riots and it released on Netflix on September 16, 2022. He also has the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan as well as an untitled venture with Shahid Kapoor in the pipeline.

Credit: Bollywood Hungama