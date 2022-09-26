Congratulations! Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar welcomes a cute daughter with wife Alicia, Scroll down to know more

Tiger Zinda Hai, director Ali Abbas Zafar, who tied the knot with Alicia last year, announced the arrival of a baby girl Alija Zehra Zafar with wife Alicia on social media

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/26/2022 - 11:11
movie_image: 
Congratulations! Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar welcomes a cute daughter with wife Alicia, Scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: Noted filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar who is recognized for his films like Gunday, Sultan, and Tiger Zinda Hai, announced the arrival of his first child with wife Alicia early today on social media. The couple welcomed a baby girl earlier today and the filmmaker took to social media to pen a note and has also announced the name of his daughter to be Alija Zehra Zafar.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh on 'Jogi': Important that a story is said in a credible yet sensitive manner

Taking to Instagram, Ali Abbas Zafar “Now after almost 2 years we are thankful to Almighty Allah for blessing us with the most beautiful gift of our life. She came into our life on 24th September at midnight 12.25. Please welcome our bundle of Joy - Alija Zehra Zafar Ali Alicia Alija #Aliverse.”

Ali Abbas Zafar and Alicia got married in January 2021 in an intimate and private ceremony. The filmmaker had announced about them taking the plunge on Instagram, followed by which, he also shared a series of photos from their small wedding ceremony.

Also Read: Revealed! Aarya fame Ankur Bhatia bags negative role in Ali Abbas Zafar’s project that features Shahid Kapoor

On the work front, Ali Abbas Zafar recently directed the film starring Diljit Dosanjh and Amyra Dastur which is set against the backdrop of the 1984 Sikh riots and it released on Netflix on September 16, 2022. He also has the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan as well as an untitled venture with Shahid Kapoor in the pipeline.

Credit: Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood movies Ali Abbas Zafar Alicia Tiger Zinda Hai Sultan Gunday baby girl Bade Miyan Chote Miyan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/26/2022 - 11:11

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Rajjo: Goodbye! Arjun and Rajjo part ways, Manorama calls it destiny
MUMBAI: Star Plus' Rajjo is doing quite well and winning the hearts of viewers. Rajjo, an aspiring athlete from...
Shocking! Did Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Kanika Mann argue with the channel and the makers for portraying her as a negative person on the show?
MUMBAI :  Kanika Mann is a well-known actress in the television industry and she rose to fame with her debut show...
Imlie 2: OMG! Atharva refuses to marry Imlie; Cheeni gets happy
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, being among the top 4 shows when it comes to...
Imlie 2: OMG! Atharva rescues Imlie and Parul; Imlie develops feelings for him
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, being among the top 4 shows when it comes...
Pandya Store: Challenge accepted! Rishita to expose Shweta with proof
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Abhimanyu is absolutely right, Akshara is SELFISH to take such a big decision on her own in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: The current track of Star Plus' popular drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going through various ups...
RECENT STORIES
Shocking! 'Fake abs' 'bad editing' netizens trolls Shahrukh Khan as he drops the latest picture of his Pathan look
Shocking! 'Fake abs' 'bad editing' netizens trolls Shahrukh Khan as he drops the latest picture of his Pathan look