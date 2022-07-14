Congratulations! Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi announces that he is dating actress Sushmita Sen, Deets Inside

The actress had recently shared pictures from her vacation in the Maldives and had visited the island nation with her daughters. However, Modi’s revelation suggests that they were together and had accompanied the actress.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 07/14/2022 - 21:14
movie_image: 
Congratulations! Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi announces that he is dating actress Sushmita Sen, Deets Inside

MUMBAI: Sushmita Sen has been one of the most adored actresses in Bollywood who likes to live more than work. The gorgeous beauty was last seen in the web series Aarya on Disney+ Hotstar. She has been lauded immensely for her stint in the show and her role of Aarya.

Also ride: Hilarious! Johny Lever’s daughter Jamie Lever takes the internet by storm with her mimicry skills, and here is a proof

Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi has announced that he is dating the actress. Lalit Modi was the first chairman and commissioner of the Indian T20 tournament. He shared this blissful news on Twitter on Thursday and shocked the fans and twitterati by calling the actress his ‘better half’.

Modi writes, “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families – not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon.”

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. pic.twitter.com/Vvks5afTfz

— Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

The pictures show them getting cozy in some typical coupley pictures and further Modi clarified that they weren’t married, but are dating. However, he seemed clear on marrying the actress soon when he clarified in another tweet saying that it will happen someday.

The actress had recently shared pictures from her vacation in the Maldives and had visited the island nation with her daughters. However, Modi’s revelation suggests that they were together and had accompanied the actress. They seem pretty serious and if speculations are believed, it could be an official announcement.

Also ride: Hilarious! Johny Lever’s daughter Jamie Lever takes the internet by storm with her mimicry skills, and here is a proof

Credits: Hindustan times

IPL Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders Shahrukh Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 07/14/2022 - 21:14

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Pandya Store: Oh No! Raavi’s social media fever comes with consequences
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: What! Preesha sees Rudraksh as her murderer
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Udaariyaan: Challenge Accepted! Fateh and Tejo leave the house, cute moments ahead
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. The upcoming episode will showcase some...
Woah! Nobody can rock denims as effortlessly as Karishma Tanna, check out her beautiful collection of denims here
MUMBAI: Karishma Tanna is a well-known and brilliant actress in the entertainment industry. Over the years, the diva...
EXCLUSIVE! 'Characters like Samrat never die', Yogendra Vikram Singh on his reaction to all the love received for his character in Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin, special message for his fans and more
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Samrat aka Yogendra Vikram Singh, garnered immense love even after his exit from...
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Rajiv Adatia and Faisal Shaikh are super UPSET with Makers; Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Colors' show Khatron Ke Khiladi kickstarted its journey with a bang for its 12th season.  Ace filmmaker Rohit...
Recent Stories
Congratulations! Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi announces that he is dating actress Sushmita Sen, Deets Inside
Congratulations! Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi announces that he is dating actress Sushmita Sen, Deets Inside
Latest Video