Congratulations! Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi announces that he is dating actress Sushmita Sen, Deets Inside

MUMBAI: Sushmita Sen has been one of the most adored actresses in Bollywood who likes to live more than work. The gorgeous beauty was last seen in the web series Aarya on Disney+ Hotstar. She has been lauded immensely for her stint in the show and her role of Aarya.

Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi has announced that he is dating the actress. Lalit Modi was the first chairman and commissioner of the Indian T20 tournament. He shared this blissful news on Twitter on Thursday and shocked the fans and twitterati by calling the actress his ‘better half’.

Modi writes, “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families – not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon.”

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. pic.twitter.com/Vvks5afTfz — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

The pictures show them getting cozy in some typical coupley pictures and further Modi clarified that they weren’t married, but are dating. However, he seemed clear on marrying the actress soon when he clarified in another tweet saying that it will happen someday.

The actress had recently shared pictures from her vacation in the Maldives and had visited the island nation with her daughters. However, Modi’s revelation suggests that they were together and had accompanied the actress. They seem pretty serious and if speculations are believed, it could be an official announcement.

