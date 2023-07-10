Congratulations! Happy Birthday to the Bahubali star Prabhas, here’s top 5 gross earning movies of the actor

Today was the day a star was born. That’s right, its Baahubali actor Prabhas’ birthday today and his fans are showering him with a lot of love and blessings.
movie_image: 
Prabhas

MUMBAI: Prabhas is one of the biggest names down South, and after the super success of the Baahubali franchise, the actor became a pan-India star. After Baahubali, he has delivered other movies like Saaho, Adipurush and more that has impressed the audiences.

Now the Baahubali actor has been making the headlines for the right reasons. Today was the day a star was born. That’s right, its Baahubali actor Prabhas’ birthday today and his fans are showering him with a lot of love and blessings.

Now, on this occasion, here we bring to you a list of actor Prabhas’ top 5 grossing movies. Check out the list below:

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Baahubali 2, where Amarendra Baahubali comes back to take revenge for his father, Mahendra Baahubali’s death by killing Bhallaladeva. The audience were hooked by the execution, the story and the action of the movie while Prabhas played the character of both Amarendra and Mahendra Baahubali. The movie was clearly loved by the audience and it made a whopping 1814 cr gross collection worldwide.

Baahubali: The Beginning

image1.png

Baahubali the first part is a story about Mahendra Baahubali’s bravery narrated by people of a village to Amarendra Bahubali. This movie gave rise to the first pan-India star, Prabhas. The movie earned a worldwide gross collection of 632 cr.

Saaho

image2.png

This Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer movie is about an undercover cop who gets involved in a war with criminals who want ‘Black Box’, a treasure. The movie made a worldwide gross collection of 442 cr

Adipurush

image5.png

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is a modern adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana and it stars Prabhas along with Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan. This movie got tangled in a huge controversy for its dialogues however, it was all edited later on audience’s demand. The movie collected worldwide gross of 395 cr.

Radhe Shyam

image3.png

Radhe Shyam is a unique love story about Prerna (played by Pooje Hegde) and Vikramaditya (played by Prabhas) where the latter is a palmist and all predictions come true while Prerna is a nurse. The love story is quite unique as Prerna suffers through a rare disease but Vikramaditya, who has seen her future, knows that she will not die. The movie made a worldwide gross collection of 152 cr.

Also read - Really! Prabhas all set to tie the knot? Paternal aunt of the Baahubali actor spills the beans

So this was our list of Prabhas’ top 5 grossing movies. We wish Prabhas the happiest birthday!

About Author

