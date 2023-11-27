Congratulations! Highway actor Parambrata Chatterjee all set to marry social activist Piya Chakraborty

Parambrata has been part of Hindi films like Kahani, Pari, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, Highway, Bulbbul is one of the most acclaimed stars of the Bengali film industry.
MUMBAI: Well known actor Parambrata Chatterjee who has been dating social activist Piya Chakraborty for a while now, will be tying the knot with her in Kolkata. The latter was previously married to musician Anupam Roy.

Piya and Anupam married in 2015 but after 5 years they separated due to personal differences. They however continue to be good friends. 

Parambrata has been part of Hindi films like Kahani, Pari, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, Highway, Bulbbul is one of the most acclaimed stars of the Bengali film industry. He was previously in a relationship with Swastika Mukherjee and later was seeing a doctor from The Netherlands. 

Many celebs from the Bengali film industry are said to be part of the wedding ceremony.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit-BollywoodLife  

