Congratulations! Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare finally married, check out the inside pics here

The wedding was full of laughter and joy. The couple looked really happy together and it looked like a very unique wedding to witness. Now we are here with the inside pics of the wedding
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 01/04/2024 - 18:30
movie_image: 
Ira

MUMBAI: A lot of happiness has entered in the life of Ira Khan as she has found the love of her life, Nupur Shikhare and is soon going to marry him.

Earlier, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan got engaged to the love of her life Nupur Shikhare. The videos and pictures of the happy couple went viral and created quite a stir online. The bride-to-be looked stunning and happy in a gorgeous red gown.

Also read -Ira Khan turns THIS for her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare; read inside 

We had reported about Ira Khan posting the date of their wedding but not the year of the wedding date.

However, things took a great turn and finally Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan are married. We got to see the Haldi ceremony where Kiran Rao marked her presence.

We also got to see Nupur Shikhare jogging to the wedding venue along with his squad which looked strange in the beginning but that wasn’t the only strange thing that the netizens noticed.

The wedding was in a Marathi-style but we got to see Nupur Shikhare, the groom, in the wedding, wearing just shorts and black vest. Netizens expressed their views about it but the wedding is still in the buzz.

The wedding was full of laughter and joy. The couple looked really happy together and it looked like a very unique wedding to witness.

Now we are here with the inside pics of the wedding, check it out:

As we can see in the pictures, the couple looks made-for-each-other and we are sure that this will be one of the most memorable weddings we will witness.

Also read - Trolled! “shadi krne ka tareeka thoda kazual h” – Netizens say this as they express their dislike towards Nupur Shikhare’s clothes as he gets married to Ira Khan

What do you think about this wedding? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Nupur Shikhare Ira Khan Aamir Khan Junaid Khan Bollywood weddings Bollywood Hindi movies Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 01/04/2024 - 18:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Mannara Chopra and Ayesha Khan lash out at Munawar Faruqui and exposes his double standards says “ If I love you I will tell it in front of the whole world but you have confused me completely”
MUMBAI: The fights and dramas in the Bigg Boss house are increasing as the finale is nearing.Munawar Faruqui is seen as...
Amazing! “Everybody is a star and everybody is an actor.” – Vijay Sethupathi on being an actor or a star
MUMBAI: Merry Christmas is the collaboration of Vijay Sethupathi, who stunned everyone with his performance in Jawan,...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Kya Baat Hai! Wild card entries Manisha Rani, Dhanashree Verma, Awez Darbar, Nikhita Gandhi, Sagar Parekh and Rj Gleen Saldanha finally perform only four to get selected and two would get evicted
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.Many celebrities have been contestants...
Secretive! Ileana D'Cruz candidly talks about her relationship with Michael Dolan, Chooses silence on marriage queries; Says ‘It's nice to have a tiny bit of mystery, right?’
MUMBAI: Following the birth of her son Koa Phoenix Dolan in 2023, actress Ileana D'Cruz has been documenting her...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OH NO! Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain get into a heated argument the actress tells her husband that he can only be jealous of her
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing well when it comes to TRP ratings and is among the top twenty shows when it comes...
Amazing! “For me, working with Sriram Raghavan was always on my Bucket List” – Katrina Kaif on changes in portrayal of women leads in the last decade
MUMBAI: Merry Christmas is the collaboration of Vijay Sethupathi, who stunned everyone with his performance in Jawan,...
Recent Stories
Vijay
Amazing! “Everybody is a star and everybody is an actor.” – Vijay Sethupathi on being an actor or a star
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vijay
Amazing! “Everybody is a star and everybody is an actor.” – Vijay Sethupathi on being an actor or a star
Ileana
Secretive! Ileana D'Cruz candidly talks about her relationship with Michael Dolan, Chooses silence on marriage queries; Says ‘It's nice to have a tiny bit of mystery, right?’
Sriram
Amazing! “For me, working with Sriram Raghavan was always on my Bucket List” – Katrina Kaif on changes in portrayal of women leads in the last decade
Imran Khan
Wow! Imran Khan and Rumored Girlfriend Lekha Washington Glam Up for Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s Wedding
Deepika Padukone
Wow! Deepika Padukone Reveals Romantic Getaway Details with Ranveer Singh on 5th Wedding Anniversary
Ira Khan
Whoa! Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding extravaganza; the couple set for pheras in a luxurious Udaipur hotel; Details inside!