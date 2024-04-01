Congratulations! Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare finally married, check out the inside pics here

MUMBAI: A lot of happiness has entered in the life of Ira Khan as she has found the love of her life, Nupur Shikhare and is soon going to marry him.

Earlier, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan got engaged to the love of her life Nupur Shikhare. The videos and pictures of the happy couple went viral and created quite a stir online. The bride-to-be looked stunning and happy in a gorgeous red gown.

We had reported about Ira Khan posting the date of their wedding but not the year of the wedding date.

However, things took a great turn and finally Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan are married. We got to see the Haldi ceremony where Kiran Rao marked her presence.

We also got to see Nupur Shikhare jogging to the wedding venue along with his squad which looked strange in the beginning but that wasn’t the only strange thing that the netizens noticed.

The wedding was in a Marathi-style but we got to see Nupur Shikhare, the groom, in the wedding, wearing just shorts and black vest. Netizens expressed their views about it but the wedding is still in the buzz.

The wedding was full of laughter and joy. The couple looked really happy together and it looked like a very unique wedding to witness.

Now we are here with the inside pics of the wedding, check it out:

As we can see in the pictures, the couple looks made-for-each-other and we are sure that this will be one of the most memorable weddings we will witness.

