Congratulations! It’s Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s 6th wedding anniversary, let’s take a trip down memory lane

Now on the occasion of their 6th wedding anniversary, let’s take a trip down memory lane as we bring to you a few pictures from their wedding day where the couple looks really excited to be with each other.
movie_image: 
Virat Kohli

MUMBAI : Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, or as fans like to call them, Virushka, have been setting couple goals with their relationship. Fans love how they keep things private and how much they cherish each other.

There is no doubt that Virushka make for one of the most stunning and loved celeb couples. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot of love and togetherness in 2017 and since then they are painting the town red with their wonderful chemistry. The couple had a spectacular wedding in Tuscany, Italy and surprised everyone.

The couple has been the talk of the town for some time now as there are rumours that Anushka is expecting another baby. The couple is also looked up for their chemistry. There are times when Anushka is spotted in the stadium cheering for her hubby Virat while he makes our country proud.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma has really set some high goals for a happy married life and now the couple has completed 6 years of their marriage. Now on the occasion of their 6th wedding anniversary, let’s take a trip down memory lane as we bring to you a few pictures from their wedding day where the couple looks really excited to be with each other.

Take a look at the pictures below:

As we can see in the pictures, the couple took vows to be with each other and are really happy being with each other.

What do you think about this couple? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

