Congratulations! Kiran Rao enters the Haldi ceremony of Ira Khan, check out the glimpses

We can see Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan’s ex-wife and Ira Khan’s mother, entering the Haldi celebrations. According to reports, it is going to be a Marathi-style wedding.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 01/02/2024 - 12:30
movie_image: 
Kiran Rao

MUMBAI: A lot of happiness has entered in the life of Ira Khan as she has found the love of her life, Nupur Shikhare and is soon going to marry him.

Earlier, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan got engaged to the love of her life Nupur Shikhare. The videos and pictures of the happy couple went viral and created quite a stir online. The bride-to-be looked stunning and happy in a gorgeous red gown.

Also read - Ira Khan turns THIS for her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare; read inside 

We had reported about Ira Khan posting the date of their wedding but not the year of the wedding date.

However, things took a great turn as the reports came in that they will be marrying soon. Ira Khan had also shared a picture of hers with the love of her life, Nupur. The two are finally getting married and today, we got to see the Haldi ceremony going on.

Check out the clips of Kiran Rao entering the Haldi celebrations:

Also read - Exciting! Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira to tie the knot with Nupur Shikhare on 3rd January?

Talking about Nupur, he is a fitness trainer who has trained Bollywood celebs like Sushmita Sen and Aamir Khan. Ira on the other hand made her directorial debut with stage production ‘Euripides' Medea,’ an adaptation of Euripides' Greek tragedy Medea in 2019.

Are you excited for this wedding? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

