Congratulations! Kriti Sanon buys a flat for reportedly 35cr +, read to know more

MUMBAI: Kriti Sanon started her career in the Hindi film industry with Heropanti. She impressed everyone with her performance, and later starred in successful films like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Housefull 4, Adipurush and others. While she used to get decent reviews for her performance in the movies, it was Mimi that changed everything for her. It was an OTT release, but it made people realise that Kriti is not just a pretty face, but a very talented actress. Her performance in Mimi was loved by one and all, and recently, she received a National Award for the movie.

Kriti’s latest movie, Ganapath with Tiger Shroff is out now and is getting decent reviews. Kriti has surely moved her way up in the industry as we have another update that the actress has reportedly bought a new flat.

In the video above we can see the huge building in Pali Hill where Kriti Sanon has reportedly bought her new 4BHK flat. It is also said that Indian Cricketer KL Rahul also stays in this building. The price of the flat is said to be above 35 cr while she pays 10 lacs as rent for the flat in which she is currently staying.

It seems Kriti is really making it big with her impressive performances.

