Congratulations! Milind Soman buys a luxurious sea-facing 4 BHK apartment in Mumbai at THIS whopping cost

MUMBAI: Actor and supermodel Milind Soman has bought a new home in Mumbai's Prabhadevi area. According to several media reports, Milind's new property is in a standalone tower Ocean Star. The 4 BHK apartment reportedly has a carpet area of 1720 sq ft and comes with two parking slots.

Also Read: Kangana: Most gratifying job in the world is to make movies

It offers views of the Arabian Sea and Bandra Worli Sea-Link. Reportedly, the price of flats starts at Rs 6.8 crore. The tower offers other amenities like a gym, children’s play area and power backup.

The 90s' heartthrob found his soulmate in fitness enthusiast Ankita Konwar. Ankita and Milind proved that age is just a number when it is about love and they tied the knot in 2018.

Milind is also known to inspire many through his workout videos and photos on Instagram. He has been a part of many big Bollywood films including Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Bajirao Mastani', '16 December', 'Jurm', 'Bheja Fry' etc.

Also Read: Anupam Kher calls Kangana Ranaut a 'brilliant director'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Milind will be stepping into the shoes of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, who was the Chief of the army staff during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, for the film 'Emergency'.

Credit: The Free Press Journal