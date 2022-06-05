Congratulations! Music Maestro AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija gets hitched to sound engineer Riyasdeen Riyan

AR Rahman’s daughter exchanged wedding vows in an intimate ceremony
MUMBAI: Music maestro A R Rahman posted a picture on his social media as his daughter Khatija got married to Riyasdeen Riyan. Sharing the family picture, he wrote, "May the Almighty bless the couple... thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love @khatija.rahman @riyasdeenriyan #nikkahceremony #marraige."

In the picture, the bride and the groom can be seen donning ivory white attires as they posed for a picture with the family. Riyasdeen is a sound engineer at AR Rahman Live and hails from Tamil Nadu.

The family picture shows the bride and groom in white wedding ensembles as they sit on a sofa to pose for the camera. AR Rahman's elder daughter Raheema, wife Saira Banu, the music composer himself and his son Ameen can be seen standing behind them. Sharing the picture on Instagram, AR Rahman wrote, “May the Almighty bless the couple .. thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love @khatija.rahman @riyasdeenriyan #nikkahceremony #marriage.”

Soon, netizens congratulated the couple in the comment section of the post. Singer Shreya Ghoshal commented, "Hearty congratulations @khatija.rahman @riyasdeenriyan God bless the beautiful couple." while Producer Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Warda Khan Nadiadwala wrote, "Congratulations."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rahman recently composed music for Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria starrer 'Heropanti 2'. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and helmed by Ahmed Khan, the film was released on April 29.

Credit: ETimes

