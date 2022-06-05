Congratulations! Music Maestro AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija gets hitched to sound engineer Riyasdeen Riyan

MUMBAI: Music maestro A R Rahman posted a picture on his social media as his daughter Khatija got married to Riyasdeen Riyan. Sharing the family picture, he wrote, "May the Almighty bless the couple... thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love @khatija.rahman @riyasdeenriyan #nikkahceremony #marraige."

In the picture, the bride and the groom can be seen donning ivory white attires as they posed for a picture with the family. Riyasdeen is a sound engineer at AR Rahman Live and hails from Tamil Nadu.

Soon, netizens congratulated the couple in the comment section of the post. Singer Shreya Ghoshal commented, "Hearty congratulations @khatija.rahman @riyasdeenriyan God bless the beautiful couple." while Producer Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Warda Khan Nadiadwala wrote, "Congratulations."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rahman recently composed music for Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria starrer 'Heropanti 2'. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and helmed by Ahmed Khan, the film was released on April 29.

