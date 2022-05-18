Congratulations! Nawazuddin Siddiqui roped in for the lead role in THIS American film

MUMBAI: Nawazuddin Siddiqui fans will be delighted to know that the Gangs of Wasseypur actor has bagged the lead role of the upcoming US indie film 'Laxman Lopez'.

The film is a Christmas-themed movie to be directed by Mexico's Roberto Girault, director of local hits including 2017's 'La Leyenda Del Diamante', 2015's 'Los Arboles Mueren de Pie' and 'El Estudiante' from 2009, according to the reports.

Filming, beginning at the end of this year, will take place entirely in the US.

Further casting details are to be announced closer to the start of production. The producer is Lalit Bhatnagar, writer and co-producer of horror project 'Little Darling'.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin is in Cannes as part of the Indian government delegation to the festival and the rights market, where India has been named as the first country of honour.

Expressing his excitement about the upcoming project, Nawaz asserted, "The narration had me excited for multiple reasons. The director, Roberto Girault has shown his power and command over the camera, and the way he can unveil new sides to an actor. And most importantly, the name, Laxman Lopez, had me instantly curious."

"I am very excited about this collaboration. This script is close to my heart and the transition of the story and the challenges that the lead character faces are sure to have everyone intrigued," said Girault.

