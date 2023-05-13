Congratulations! Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engaged; actress shares pictures from her engagement ceremony

MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding has been in the news for the past many months. But, the couple did not speak about it and even ignored the question when paparazzi asked them about it.

Later, there were reports that on 13th May they are getting engaged in Delhi and the report turned out to be true. A few days ago, Parineeti and Raghav reached Delhi, and today, Priyanka Chopra and Manish Malhotra also reached the capital for the ceremony.

While the pictures and videos from the venue started making it to the social media, everyone was waiting for a picture of Parineeti and Raghav. Finally, Parineeti has made it official. The Ishaqzaade actress took to social media to announce her engagement with Raghav. She captioned it as, “Everything I prayed for .. I said yes“ Check out the post below...

Aren't Parineeti and Raghav looking amazing together? The perfect Rab Ne Banadi Jodi!

Parineeti was being clicked at Manish Malhotra’s house for the past many weeks and netizens were speculating that she will be wearing an outfit designed by the ace designer. We must say she is looking damn pretty.

Well, her fans and friends have started wishing her congratulations on the post, and even TellyChakkar congratulates the couple for their new journey in life.

Talking about Parineeti’s movies, the actress will be seen in Capsule Gill, Chamkila, and Shiddat 2. She surely has some interesting films lined up, however the release dates of the movies are not yet announced.

