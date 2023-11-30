Congratulations! Poo from K3G Malvika Raaj gets married to her boyfriend, here are the wedding pictures

Malvika

MUMBAI : How can we forget the movie Kabhi Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... we have seen and loved the movie over the time and every actor present in the movie has a special place in our hearts, actress Malvika Raaj was seen playing the young poo in the movie, the younger version of the actress Kareena Kapor, she was immensely love by the fans and till today we all remember her as Poo.

The actress Malvika Raaj has finally tied the knot with her love, yes you heard right Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... fame Malvika Raaj got married to her boyfriend Pranav Bagga, and the actress has dropped a few pictures from her special day.

 

\

 


Indeed every picture defines nothing but love and companionship, indeed the actress is looking gorgeous and elegant and surely giving some major bridal goals, these are indeed complimenting each other and are one of the best couples we have seen in the recent past.

Taking to her instagram handle the actress dropped these pictures and wrote, " Our Hearts are Full of Love and Gratitude ". Indeed these clicks are one of the beautiful things we are watching today on the internet. What are your views on these clicks, do let us know in the comment section below.

Apart from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... actress Malvika Raaj was seen in the movie Squad on OTT platform Zee5 starring Rinzing Denzongpa.

