Congratulations! Pranitha Subhash blessed with an adorable baby girl

We bring to you a very jolly update that actress Pranitha Subhash has embraced motherhood and we wish her congratulations.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/10/2022 - 21:13
movie_image: 
Congratulations! Pranitha Subhash blessed with an adorable baby girl

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment. It’s good news all the way as actress Pranitha Subhash is blessed with a baby girl.

Also read: GOOD NEWS! Hungama 2 fame Pranitha Subhash is all set to embrace parenthood

We bring to you a very jolly update that actress Pranitha Subhash has embraced motherhood and we wish her congratulations.

She shared a post on Instagram recently that she is blessed with a baby girl and says that the last few days had been surreal for her. She further adds that she was lucky to have a gynaecologist mom but this was a very emotionally draining time for her.

She is grateful to Dr. Sunil Ishwar and his team at Aster Rv to ensure a smooth delivery for her. She also thanked her anaesthesiologist dr. Subbu for making the birthing process smooth.

She seems very excited and wants to share the birth story with her fans too.

The actress was seen in Bollywood movies like Bhuj and Hungama 2 and hails from Bengaluru.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Jasmine brings the dhol home leaving the Virks tensed about her pregnancy

Pranitha Subhash Hungama 2 Bengaluru New Mommy birth baby girl Shipa Shetty Kundra Ajay Devgn TellyChakkar Paresh Rawal Bollywood Bhuj TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/10/2022 - 21:13

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Dangerous! Aarohi turns vengeful against Abhimanyu, makes her way to Birla house
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the...
Congratulations! Pranitha Subhash blessed with an adorable baby girl
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment. It’s good news all the way as...
Exclusive! The character, the concept, and the story-writing made me say yes: Jaideep Ahlawat on The Broken News
MUMBAI: Jaideep Ahlawat is one of the most loved actors we have in the industry. We have seen some powerful characters...
Dripping Hot! Helly Shah shines bright in all black outfits, Check out her hot pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
What! Did Yuvan propose to marry Banni indirectly in Banni to Banni Chow Home Delivery ?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Shashi Sumeet has produced several hit...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Lost Hopes! Preesha broken down in a temple, Armaan meets Preesha
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Recent Stories
Congratulations! Pranitha Subhash blessed with an adorable baby girl
Congratulations! Pranitha Subhash blessed with an adorable baby girl
Latest Video