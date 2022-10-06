Congratulations! Pranitha Subhash blessed with an adorable baby girl

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment. It’s good news all the way as actress Pranitha Subhash is blessed with a baby girl.

Also read: GOOD NEWS! Hungama 2 fame Pranitha Subhash is all set to embrace parenthood

We bring to you a very jolly update that actress Pranitha Subhash has embraced motherhood and we wish her congratulations.

She shared a post on Instagram recently that she is blessed with a baby girl and says that the last few days had been surreal for her. She further adds that she was lucky to have a gynaecologist mom but this was a very emotionally draining time for her.

She is grateful to Dr. Sunil Ishwar and his team at Aster Rv to ensure a smooth delivery for her. She also thanked her anaesthesiologist dr. Subbu for making the birthing process smooth.

She seems very excited and wants to share the birth story with her fans too.

The actress was seen in Bollywood movies like Bhuj and Hungama 2 and hails from Bengaluru.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Jasmine brings the dhol home leaving the Virks tensed about her pregnancy