Congratulations! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas become parents through surrogacy

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are indeed one of the most loved Bollywood couple we have seen in the industry. We have seen some amazing pictures and posts coming from the side of this couple and giving some couple goals to the fans all across the globe.

And now for all the Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas fans here is the good news. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to embrace parenthood. Yes! You read that right! Priyanka took to her Instagram handle a few moments back to share the wonderful news with the world. The actress said that she and Nick are ‘overjoyed’ as they welcome their baby via surrogacy.

Take a look:

Indeed this news has brought happiness amongst the fans of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

