Congratulations! Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are now engaged, check out these adorable pictures of the happy couple

MUMBAI: Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are one of the most talked about couples in B-town. They are now a couple in the Hindi film industry who never shy away from expressing their love for each other. They have always been vocal about their relationship and fans love that about them. Well, these two stars also often take to their Instagram handle to share pictures that are proof of the fact that they are head-over-heels in love with each other.

Pulkit Samrat is known for his amazing performance in the Fukrey franchise and Kriti Kharbanda is known for movies like Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Housefull 4, Raaz Reboot, Pagalpanti, Guest Inn London and many more. The actress has also appeared in South movies like Ongole Gittha, Bruce Lee: The Fighter and many more.

The couple did not open up about their relationship in the beginning but later on, they did not just open up about it but we also started seeing how the actors express love for each other online.

It seems that things are really going great for the two and they are ready to take the next step in their relationship. That’s right, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda just got engaged and their pics are going viral, making the fans excited for another celebrity wedding.

Check out the pictures from their engagement below:

Last year, on Pulkit Samrat’s birthday we got to see some very adorable pictures of the two together and the fans poured out their love and blessings for the couple in the comment section along with best wishes for Pulikit Samrat.

