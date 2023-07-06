Congratulations! Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Sonnalli Seygall ties the knot with hotelier Ashesh Sajnani, glows in a pink saree

The gorgeous actress is finally a married woman! Yes, you heard it right! She had tied the knot with her hotelier boyfriend Ashesh Sajnani.
Sonnalli Seygall

MUMBAI:  Sonnalli Seygall is a well-known actress in the field of entertainment. She debuted in the movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama, directed by Luv Ranjan. She played Rhea opposite Rayo Bakhirta who played Vikrant Chaudhary. Sonnalli was also seen in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Wedding Pullav, both releasing on the same day. 

The gorgeous actress is finally a married woman! Yes, you heard it right! She had tied the knot with her hotelier boyfriend Ashesh Sajnani. Sonnalli looked stunning in a light pink embroidered saree with spectacular jewelry to add to her bridal look.

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress arrived elegantly under a phoolon ki chadar with her pet dog along wearing a matching pink outfit. Celebs like Shama Sikander, Raai Laxmi among many others attended the wedding. It was surely a starry affair.

Check it out;

Sonnalli sure made a beautiful bride. Meanwhile Mehendi artist Veena Nagda shared the first glimpse of the actress and captioned her social media post, “Congratulations to this lovely couple @sonnalliseygall and @asheshlsajnani Wish you a happily married life.”

We wish the couple a happy married life!

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Wed, 06/07/2023 - 13:55

