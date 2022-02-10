Congratulations! Ranbir Singh joins Machine Gun Kelly and Jack Harlow for THIS celebrity game

MUMBAI: Bollywood star and basketball enthusiast, Ranveer Singh is flying off to Cleveland to be a part of the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game!

The actor will team up with the likes of comedian Tiffany Haddish, rappers Anuel, Machine Gun Kelly, Jack Harlow and Quavo. The game will also feature renowned athletes including Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett, Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby, and Cleveland Cavaliers' Booby Gibson and Anderson Varejao.

The US National Basketball Association had appointed Ranveer, as the NBA Brand Ambassador for India in September last year.

Ranveer confirmed this development on his social media during a personal Q and A session with fans that he is starting to train for this big match today as that would need him to bring on his A-game. He says, “I’m flying to Cleveland to play the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game later this month. Better get some practice, warna naak kat jayegi!”

“I have loved basketball and the NBA since my childhood and have always been fascinated with its influence on popular culture including music, fashion and entertainment,” Ranveer said in a statement.

The game will be held on Friday, February 18.

