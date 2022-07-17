Congratulations! Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone buy a sea-facing abode at THIS whopping amount

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have purchased a sea-view apartment, a quadruplex, in a lush residential tower Sagar Resham in Bandra, Mumbai. According to a report, the actor bought the house for Rs 119 crore. Well, this makes his new house one of the most expensive deals for a single apartment in the country.

Also, the tower is located between Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments and Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat bungalow. Reportedly, his quadruplex is located on the 16th, 17th, 18th and 19th floors of the tower. It has a total 11,266 sq ft carpet area and a 1,300 sq ft exclusive terrace.

Reportedly, the cost per sq ft of the properties in the vicinity is Rs 1 lakh. The actor bought the house through a firm Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP which has Singh and his father Jugjeet Sunder Singh Bhavnani as directors. And the stamp duty paid to the revenue department was worth Rs 7.13 crore.

From the documents accessed, Singh has been allotted 19 parking lots through this deal.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will next feature in Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' and Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' while Deepika Padukone will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan and is all set to share the screen space with Hrithik Roshan in ‘Fighter’.

Credit: ETimes