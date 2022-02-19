Congratulations! Ranveer Singh, Taapsee Pannu, Mrunal Thakur pour in wishes for the newly-wed Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur

MUMBAI: The month of love, February is turning into a month of weddings in tinsel vile. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur tied the knot on February 18. The couple got married in a traditional ceremony on Friday and took the social media by storm as they shared beautiful pics from their D-Day this noon.

Also Read: Vikrant Massey shares wedding pictures with longtime girlfriend, Sheetal Thakur- Give major relationship goals!

Vikrant took to his Instagram handle and shared love-filled pics with his bride Sheetal from their wedding ceremony which has left everyone in awe. He captioned the post as, “सात सालों का ये सफ़र आज सात जन्मों में बदल गया। इस सफ़र में हमारा साथ देने के लिए बहुत बहुत शुक्रिया। शीतल एवं विक्रांत 18.02.2022.” Soon, Ranveer Singh took the comment section and wrote, “Blessings” along with multiple red heart emoticons. Vikrant’s Haseen Dillruba co-star Taapsee Pannu also commented, “Finally! So so happy for both of you” along with heart emoticons. Dia Mirza also sent love to Vikrant and Sheetal and wrote, “Dher saara pyaar aur mubarakabad aap dono ko (Lots of love and best wishes to you two)”.

Also Read: Exclusive! Shah Rukh Khan has inspired multiple generations: Vikrant Massey

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Vikrant is looking forward to the release of his crime thriller Love Hostel which will premiere on February 25.

Credit: Pinkvilla