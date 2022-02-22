Congratulations! Raveena Tandon shares an adorable post on her 18th wedding anniversary with a cryptic post

MUMBAI: Actor Raveena Tandon, on Tuesday, took to her social media platforms to celebrate her 18th wedding anniversary with her husband and film distributor Anil Thadani. Sharing a bunch of pictures and videos from their wedding ceremony, Raveena wrote, “As we get into the “adulthood” of our married lives ,18 years today, I couldn’t have asked for anything more than you. Through our good and bad, thick(me) and thin (u) good times trying times. You are it all.”

Raveena and Anil tied the knot on February 22, 2004. The couple had gotten married at the Udaipur Palace. She had also opted to don her mother’s wedding lehenga, which was redesigned by Delhi based-designer, Manav Gangwani. The lehenga was filled with dazzling gold thread embroidery and exquisite stones, making her look like a total diva.

Raveena and Anil don’t shy away from social media PDA, and the actor often shares posts for her husband. On his birthday, Raveena shared a few pictures on Instagram and called him “simply the best”. She wrote, “Your Simply the best ! you make my world , you are my world …. Happy Birthday to the best Son, Son in law, Husband and father to all of mine … . Thank you [email protected] your warm wishes! Love you all very much . Our extended family, Instafamily and friends .”

