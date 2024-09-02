Congratulations! Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal all set to become parents; couple pregnant with first child after 3 years of wedded bliss

They tied the knot a year ago and their fans are all set to get the most amazing surprise. The duo are all set to embrace parenthood for the very first time.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/09/2024 - 12:07
movie_image: 
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

MUMBAI: Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are one of the most popular power couples of the entertainment industry. The duo are super talented and their body of work is impressive. The duo who have worked in the film Fukrey and fell in love. They tied the knot a year ago and their fans are all set to get the most amazing surprise. The duo are all set to embrace parenthood for the very first time.

Also Read-Couple Goals! Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha to finally get married on this date

Richa and Ali announced their pregnancy with an adorable post on Instagram with a picture of 1+ 1 = 3 and also a picture of the couple. THey captioned the post, “A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world.”

Friends and fans of the couple congratulated the couple. Check out their post here;

Speaking of her marriage to Ali, Richa had earlier said, “We got married under the Special Marriage Act, the family court is right around the corner. And it was super peaceful. And I don’t think it’s out of the ordinary. It happens in society, which is why there is a very big act for it. Of course, I feel like media really makes these kinds of things, it’s actually terrible and is very corrosive for society.”

Richa and Ali’s wedding day documentary titled RiAlity will be out soon.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read- Ali Fazal represents India at Oscar luncheon, clicks pics with Tom Cruise

Credit-Freepressjournal

Ali Fazal Richa Chadha Fukrey 3 Heeramandi Khufiya Manisha Koirala Sonakshi Sinha Aditi Rao Hydari Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/09/2024 - 12:07

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Check out this new action-filled behind-the-scenes video of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff
MUMBAI: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, aka BMCM, is an upcoming Hindi movie starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, directed...
Congratulations! Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal all set to become parents; couple pregnant with first child after 3 years of wedded bliss
MUMBAI: Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are one of the most popular power couples of the entertainment industry. The duo are...
Lantrani Review! The perfect pick for dark theme lovers is here, Lantrani will surely entertain you with dark emotions and griming silence
MUMBAI: The audience is enjoying the smooth flow of good quality content with all the convenience they can get, thanks...
What! Shark Tank India 3: Aman Gupta criticizes Amit Jain for lowering equity offer; Here's the details!
MUMBAI: Three businesses appeared on Shark Tank India season 3 and presented their ideas to the sharks in the most...
What! Sonakshi Sinha's team faces legal trouble as a non-bailable warrant issued in a fraud case; Details inside!
MUMBAI: Sonakshi Sinha, a Bollywood actress, and her group had unexpectedly found themselves in a sticky situation. The...
Exclusive! Maddam Sir actress Rachanaa Parulkkar roped in for Sobo Films next on Star Plus
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Recent Stories
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff
Wow! Check out this new action-filled behind-the-scenes video of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff
Wow! Check out this new action-filled behind-the-scenes video of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff
Sonakshi Sinha
What! Sonakshi Sinha's team faces legal trouble as a non-bailable warrant issued in a fraud case; Details inside!
Megha Shukla
Hotness overloaded! These pictures of the actress Megha Shukla are making our jaws drop
Shahid
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya review! This Shahid and Kriti starrer romantic comedy lacks soul, just like a robot
Seerat
Exclusive! "I am really looking forward to work with SS Rajamouli and Trivikram Srinivas someday" - Seerat Kapoor
Aditya
Intriguing! Aditya talks about his dream project The Immortal Ashwatthama, “…it was too big for the mathematics to work for Indian cinema”