Congratulations! Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal all set to become parents; couple pregnant with first child after 3 years of wedded bliss

MUMBAI: Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are one of the most popular power couples of the entertainment industry. The duo are super talented and their body of work is impressive. The duo who have worked in the film Fukrey and fell in love. They tied the knot a year ago and their fans are all set to get the most amazing surprise. The duo are all set to embrace parenthood for the very first time.

Richa and Ali announced their pregnancy with an adorable post on Instagram with a picture of 1+ 1 = 3 and also a picture of the couple. THey captioned the post, “A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world.”

Friends and fans of the couple congratulated the couple. Check out their post here;

Speaking of her marriage to Ali, Richa had earlier said, “We got married under the Special Marriage Act, the family court is right around the corner. And it was super peaceful. And I don’t think it’s out of the ordinary. It happens in society, which is why there is a very big act for it. Of course, I feel like media really makes these kinds of things, it’s actually terrible and is very corrosive for society.”

Richa and Ali’s wedding day documentary titled RiAlity will be out soon.

