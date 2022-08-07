Congratulations! Samrat Prithviraj fame Manushi Chillar roped in for an action-entertainer film, deets inside

MUMBAI: After her Bollywood debut Samrat Prithviraj, in which she showcased her formidable acting talent, ethereal beauty Manushi Chhillar has reportedly signed another big ticket film, this time an action entertainer that will be shot in Europe. Details of the project are under wraps, but we know that she signed this massive project just days after her debut film hit screens.

A well-placed trade source says, “Manushi will be seen in an all-new avatar in this action entertainer. She mesmerised everyone with her screen presence in Samrat Prithviraj, in which she played the role of princess Sanyogita. Now, she will train hard to impress everyone with her action avatar in this project. It is an ambitious project, and the makers wanted to cast a new face with a great on-screen personality. Manushi fit the bill to a T. This will be the third film in her filmography.”

Manushi is rumoured to be paired opposite Vicky Kaushal in her second film, which is being produced by Yash Raj Films. The makers are yet to announce this project officially.

Beauty queen and Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar made her Bollywood debut with Samrat Prithviraj that features Akshay Kumar in the leading role. The actress has already been receiving a phenomenal response from the trailer.

Credit: The Free Press Journal