Congratulations! Scam 1992 Star Pratik Gandhi Buys a Luxurious Mercedes Benz GLS 450

MUMBAI: Actor Pratik Gandhi, who has impressed the fans with his amazing performance in the web series Scam 1992, is no doubt one of the finest actors in the industry. He was recently seen in the movie Atithi Bhooto Bhava along with Jackie Shroff and Sharmin Segal.

Pratik has acted in a few Bollywood and Gujarati productions since he first gained fame. He was featured in Hansal Mehta's story of a same-sex relationship earlier this year in Modern Love Mumbai, playing the lead role. The episode Baai, also stars Tanuja Samarth, Kashmira Irani, and Ranveer Brar.

Pratik Gandhi, best known for playing Harshad Mehta in the wildly popular online comedy "Scam 1992," is the proud owner of a Mercedes-Benz GLS luxury SUV.

In the video shared by Auto Hangar on Instagram, the post says,” Heartiest Congratulations to our very own Bigg Bull @pratikgandhiofficial on his purchase of our spacious and luxurious Mercedes-Benz GLS 450. We appreciate your trust in @autohangar and look forward to delivering excellent services. Congratulation and good luck with your future endeavors.”

The actor will star in a new project called Vaahlam Jaao Ne The central character of the Gujarati romantic comedy is music director Sumit Gandhi (Pratik Gandhi), who is in love with fashion designer Reena (Deeksha Joshi). According to the Times of India, Pratik described the movie as "a wonderful love drama with a blend of comedy of mistakes that will keep moviegoers riveted to their seats."

Pratik has proved his mettle time over time with his impressive performances. Fans adore the actor and are always on the lookout for his projects.

