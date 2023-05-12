Congratulations! Sharad Kelkar and wife Keerti Kelkar post a cute picture on the occasion of their 19th wedding anniversary, check the deets inside

It’s not just Sharad Kelkar’s performances that the fans admire but also his love life that has become a goal for many.
sharad kelkar

MUMBAI : When it comes to versatility, one name that comes to mind is actor Sharad Kelkar. The actor has won the hearts of millions over the years. He has featured in a variety of roles on television, in Bollywood movies, and even in web series.

He was loved this year for his brilliant performance as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the movie Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior and in the movie Laxmii in the unique role of a transgender.

Fans don't leave a chance to shower their love and blessings on him and keep sharing posts of him. There are times when the actor posts pictures with her wife Keerti Kelkar and the fans of the actor have nothing but well wishes for the couple.

Sharad Kelkar started his career doing television shows and entered the world of television with the Doordarshan show Aakrosh. The actor did television for a brief amount of time, after which he entered the world of movies with Hulchul wherein he made a cameo appearance.

Since then, Sharad Kelkar did not look back and went on to climb the ladder of success. Sharad is an actor and a voice dub artist and has worked not just in television and Hindi movies but also in regional movies.

It’s not just Sharad Kelkar’s performances that the fans admire but also his love life that has become a goal for many. And this time, the couple, on their 19th anniversary, have posted a picture on their Instagram profile. Take a look at the picture below:

As we can see the love between the two, the fans are also really in love with the couple.

What do you think about the couple? Tell us your view in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.
 
 

Sharad Kelkar Keerti Kelkar Bollywood couples television couple Laxmii Tanhaji
