Congratulations! 'Shayad Wo Pyaar Nahi’ poet Yahya Bootwala surprises fans by sharing his marriage photos; Check out PICs here!

MUMBAI: Yahya Bootwala gained immediate recognition for his spoken word poem Shayad Wo Pyaar Nahi in 2017. His comments have stayed with everyone to this day, having a profound effect on the children. The 28-year-old shocked his millions of followers by getting married to Khadija K. Yahya is renowned for using shayaris, verses, or poems to convey his deepest feelings, but he has always kept his personal life secret, which is one of the reasons people were taken aback.

(Also read: Woah! 'Animal ka baap' Anil Kapoor and 'animal ka enemy' Bobby Deol pose in this throwback picture, netizens react )

Yahya Bootwala captivated everyone when he said, "Pehli nazar me tumne use dekha aur usne tumhe, Aur is love at first sight ko tum mohabbat keh rahe ho, To ho sakta hain tum galat ho."

He became the new-age poet overnight, and millions of girls were in awe of his attractiveness. Yahya released the first photo from his lovely wedding on November 28, 2023. Beside it, Yahya penned, "Same story, new chapter. Bas pyaar aur dua karte raho."

Yahya looked like a nawab in the photo since he was wearing a pastel blue sherwani with golden embroidery. He accessorized his ensemble with juttis and a matching turban. We adored the beaded neckpiece featuring a big ruby stone as well.

However, his bride looked stunning in a sparkly lehenga with aqua blue hues and a pop of color from a dupatta with hues of pink typical of flowers.

Many found it hard to believe when Yahya posted his wedding photo and initially assumed it was one of his projects. Soon, kind wishes from his friends filled the comments area. Bigg Boss 4 fame Priya Malik expressed, "Duaein." Another poet penned, "YOU GOT MARRIED!!! WHAATTTTTTT." one of the fan wrote, "Tut gayaa crush ka shadi hota dehk kar. koi nah mubrak ho tumko ye shadi tumhrii."

Yahya quickly rose to prominence as India's spoken word poster boy. He transformed the habit of writing poems in Hindi and gave it an appealing touch. Yahya addressed delicate themes and revealed what's within men's minds in a world where men try to hide their emotions by expressing their ideas. Yahya's first love and something that comes naturally to him is writing. He wants to be an actor.

(Also read: Woah! Sushmita Sen waned to pursue THIS instead of acting, here's why she didn't go for it )

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Bollywoodshaadis