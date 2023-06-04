Congratulations! Sheezan Khan’s sister Shafaq Naaz to get engaged to Muscat based businessman at the end of this month?

It looks like the Khan family can now look forward to some happy moments as Sheezan’s sister Shafaq Naaz is reportedly all set to get engaged to an Oman based businessman
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/06/2023 - 12:55
movie_image: 
Sheezan Khan

MUMBAI: Alibaba: Daastan-e-Kabul actor Sheezan Khan was arrested in the abetment of suicide of co-star Tunisha Sharma in December last year and was released on bail by a local court of Maharashtra on March 4. The actor was seen emotional and hugging his family on being released. His sister Shafaq Naaz shared the actor’s first picture with the family after his release. 

Also Read- Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Exclusive! Late actress Tunisha’s friend Rayya Labib says that Sheezan should be blamed for her death; reveals that one of her friends is also in depression as she broke up with Sheezan a year ago

It looks like the Khan family can now look forward to some happy moments as Sheezan’s sister Shafaq Naaz is reportedly all set to get engaged to an Oman based businessman by this month end. 

As per a source close to the family, the ‘Chidiya Ghar’ actress will be exchanging rings and it's an arranged- turned- love marriage”. He added, “Yes, she is getting engaged. They are currently deciding the date and the venue. Everything happened on such short notice. Everyone’s just very happy with it and hoping everything works out fine.”

The source further said that he does not belong to the industry. His family is very wary of the media. So they don’t really wish to get limelight.”

Shafaq and her mystery man have been dating for two and a half years said the source and when questioned about the upcoming happy events of her life, the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress said, “We’ve not decided... I don’t want to comment on it.” 

Also Read- Exclusive! Abishek Nigam breaks his silence on Sheezan Khan getting bail; says, “I am happy for him as no one wishes to stay at the same place and I always wish good for everyone”

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar…

Credit-hindustantimes

TUNISHA SHARMA Alibaba: Daastan-e- Kabul Sheezan Mohammed Khan SAB TV Falaq Naaz mariam iblis Zorawar nazia simsim TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/06/2023 - 12:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa: Sad! Toshu fails to see Vanraj’s true side
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shocking! THIS person to guard the truth about Abhir and Abhimanyu’s real bond
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Anupamaa : Big Twist! Vanraj and Anuj come face to face a huge confrontation to take place
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Anupamaa: Hard Decisions! Anuj’s request to Dheeraj, The latter supports him
MUMBAI:    Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Finally! Malaika Arora confirms her wedding to Arjun Kapoor soon, says “I think we both are ready for it”
MUMBAI :Malaika Arora is a name that needs no introduction in the big bad world of entertainment. Even though she hasn’...
Exclusive! The second season of Bigg Boss OTT is to launch soon; Karan Johar to reprise his position as the host of the show
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Recent Stories
Arjun Kapoor
Finally! Malaika Arora confirms her wedding to Arjun Kapoor soon, says “I think we both are ready for it”

Latest Video

Related Stories
Arjun Kapoor
Finally! Malaika Arora confirms her wedding to Arjun Kapoor soon, says “I think we both are ready for it”
Adipurush
Must Read! Adipurush: Here’s all you need to know about Devdatta Nage who plays the role of Hanuman in Prabhas starrer
Salman Khan
WOW! From speaking about not being everyone’s bhaijaan to competing with young actors; Salman Khan clearly rocked at a recent event
Salman Khan
Must Read! Salman Khan revealed when he was supposed to get a award but it was given to some actor, Read More
Exclusive! Will Ram Gopal Varma direct Sarkar 4? Here's what producer Anand Pandit has to say
Exclusive! Will Ram Gopal Varma direct Sarkar 4? Here's what producer Anand Pandit has to say
Super Cute! Bipasha Basu FINALLY shares the first clear photo of her baby Devi – PIC Inside
Super Cute! Bipasha Basu FINALLY shares the first clear photo of her baby Devi – PIC Inside